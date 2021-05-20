Bedient Scholarship awarded to Libal

ASHLAND – Kiara Libal has been awarded the 2021 Jessica Lutton Bedient Scholarship by In HIS Name Foundation. Libal was chosen for the scholarship based on her demonstration of character through her school, community, and philanthropic engagement.

The scholarship honors the life of Jessica Lutton Bedient and continues her legacy of generosity and service. Bedient was a 2002 graduate of Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools. One quote that Bedient kept in her office demonstrated the way she lived her life. “A whole bunch of people decided to not just sit there, including you.”