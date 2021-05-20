Becoming an Outdoors-Family program receives grant

LINCOLN – The Becoming an Outdoors-Family for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Camp has received a $1,000 grant from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund.

Becoming an Outdoors-Family is a workshop focused on teaching basic outdoor skills to help families enjoy the outdoors, including fishing, camping, kayaking, archery, hunting and hiking. Funds from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund will help keep the program free for participants.

“Due to the generous donation we received from Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops, families are able to learn basic outdoor skills and gain hands-on experience that they will use for a lifetime of fun in the outdoors,” said organizer Christy Christiansen of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Christiansen is from Ashland.

Most attendees are new to these outdoor experiences, Christiansen said. Alongside expert instructors, youth can discover that camping and similar outdoor experiences are not out of reach for them, while connecting with their families and other deaf and hard-of-hearing peers, she said.

The Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund supports hundreds of local and national conservation organizations across North America annually.