Bacon to speak at Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner

ASHLAND – U.S. Congressman Don Bacon will be the guest speaker, along with American Legion state officials, during the Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner sponsored by the Sons of American Legion Post 129 on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The evening begins with social hour at 4 p.m. followed by dinner at 5 p.m. The speakers will begin at 6 p.m.

Dinner is free for all veterans. The fee for their “plus one” guest is $20. The menu includes steak or chicken breast, vegetables, roll and dessert. There will be a cash bar, raffles and door prizes.

RSVP by Nov. 7 to Darren Siemers 402-616-4817, Janet Ott 402-334-5700 or Barb Pope 402-521-0807.