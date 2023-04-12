WAHOO – Rep. Don Bacon announced he will hold his first in-person town hall for the 118th Congress on Saturday, April 15, at 9 a.m. in Saunders County. The town hall will be held at the Wahoo High School Performing Arts Center, 2201 N. Locust St., Wahoo, and is open to residents of the Second Congressional District.
Bacon to host first town hall in Saunders County
