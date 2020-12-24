AVFD honors two retired members

ASHLAND – The Ashland Volunteer Fire Department recently recognized two long-time members for their years of service and dedication to the Ashland community.

Brian Whitehead joined the Ashland Fire Department in 1985 and retired in 2020 after35 years of volunteer service. During his tenure with the department, he served in multiple officer roles. The majority of those years were served as the fire chief. Whitehead helped secure millions of dollars’ worth of equipment which included the upgrade of our entire fleet and improvements to the fire station.

Whitehead retired in 2020 to focus more time on family, hobbies and his local business BW’S Pub and Grill, where he continues to give back to his community any opportunity he can.

Claude Hurst for joined the Ashland Fire Department in 1954 and retired in 2015.

During his 61 years of volunteer service, he served in the capacity of fire chief, captain, secretary, and for many years as the department treasurer. Hurst remained active and participated in calls and trainings up to his last days with the department. Hurst retired in 2015 to focus more time on family and personal hobbies.

The plaques that were given to Whitehead and Hurst were made by Ashland Fire Department members Mike Meyer and Stan Smith.