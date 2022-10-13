Autumn events at Mahoney State Park

ASHLAND – Show your Halloween spirit Oct. 15 at Mahoney State Park. There will be naturalist programs, games, a costume parade, pumpkin carving and a campsite decorating contest. All events take place in front of Kountze Memorial Theater from 2 to 4 p.m.

Browse through handmade arts and craft items in Mahoney State Park’s Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge on Oct. 15 and 16. Hours for the show are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16. For more details, visit the calendar event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.