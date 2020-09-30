Astronaut becomes a character in his second children’s book

“I had hundreds of questions posed to me since I wrote the first one,” he said.

The first volume was published by University of Nebraska Press. They passed on the sequel, however, so Anderson is self-publishing the book. He has the manuscript “reasonably complete” and is doing much of the legwork himself, he said. He has hired people to draw the cover and assemble the book.

Like his career at NASA, Anderson faces these obstacles with perseverance and resolve. Anderson was turned down 14 times before he was finally accepted into the astronaut program. So being rejected by a publisher is no problem for him. However, it is a slow process that requires a lot of self-motivation, he said.

There have also been challenges to overcome as Anderson’s latest book was released a few weeks ago. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the publisher could not hold an in-person launch party. Instead, the event was hosted online in a virtual setting on Sept. 15.

There will be no book tour like there was with Anderson’s previous books. Personally signing his book for his fans is one of the things he looked forward to during the promotional tours and something he’d rather do in person over the Internet.

“Coming home to sign books for people, shoot, I love it,” he said.