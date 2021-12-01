Ashland VFW Hall donated to American Legion

ASHLAND – After serving the Ashland VFW Post 9776 for nearly 40 years, the VFW Hall has been donated to the local American Legion Post and renamed the American Legion Event Center.
The transaction took place in October but was announced at the Veterans Appreciation Dinner on Nov. 13.
VFW Quartermaster Richard Ott said the organization turned over the building to the Legion because of dwindling membership. In recent years, there were fewer and fewer VFW members to work the monthly steak fry and maintain the building.
“We just had to give it up, as much as we hated to,” Ott said.
In an effort to keep the building as a community facility and in a gesture of camaraderie with the other veterans organization in town, the VFW worked with the American Legion Post and Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Squadron.
SAL Commander Darren Siemers said he had worked with VFW members including Ott during gun shows held at both the Legion Club and VFW Hall in recent years. They talked about the lack of VFW members and how difficult it was to run events and rentals at the VFW Hall.
They hit upon the idea of joining forces to operate the facility. Seimers ran the plan by Legion Commander Jim Graham, who gave his blessing.
Ott will manage the rentals, and the VFW will continue to hold meetings in the building.
“We’re all still working together,” Siemers said.
The title “event center” was chosen to illustrate that the building will still host events for the community.
“Because that’s basically what we are going to do,” said Siemers.
The building will be offered for rentals, as it has been for the past several decades.
“It’ll be basically the same as it was, just with different people,” Siemers said.
Adding the second facility will give the SAL and Legion the opportunity to host larger events, according to Siemers. The Legion Club is limited in space, even with the basement, he said.
Siemers said there may be some remodeling done in the future at the event center, but nothing is planned for now.
He noted the hard work the VFW members did over the years to maintain the building.
“Those guys all worked hard in there,” he said.
The building was constructed in 1953 by Lawrence Frahm as a roller skating facility. It was named the Gay-Way Roller Rink. After nearly 30 years in business, Frahm sold the building in 1984 as roller skating declined in popularity.
The VFW Post had formed two years earlier and was meeting in a temporary space. After acquiring the roller rink, members set out to remodel the structure. A gabled roof was installed over the barrel roof and a drop ceiling was added.
A kitchen was built and the restrooms remodeled. The bar area was furnished using items from the Town Tap, a local establishment that had just been renovated.
The names of people who donated funds for the remodel were written on two-by-fours and ceiling squares to record their generosity for posterity.
While the name of the building may have changed, the activities at the building will remain much the same. For example, the Ashland Food Pantry will continue to operate there. It was founded in the 1980s by Edna Anderson and has been a project of the VFW Auxiliary. Jean Stewart, an Auxiliary member, is the director.
