Ashland VFW Hall donated to American Legion

“We’re all still working together,” Siemers said.

The title “event center” was chosen to illustrate that the building will still host events for the community.

“Because that’s basically what we are going to do,” said Siemers.

The building will be offered for rentals, as it has been for the past several decades.

“It’ll be basically the same as it was, just with different people,” Siemers said.

Adding the second facility will give the SAL and Legion the opportunity to host larger events, according to Siemers. The Legion Club is limited in space, even with the basement, he said.

Siemers said there may be some remodeling done in the future at the event center, but nothing is planned for now.

He noted the hard work the VFW members did over the years to maintain the building.

“Those guys all worked hard in there,” he said.

The building was constructed in 1953 by Lawrence Frahm as a roller skating facility. It was named the Gay-Way Roller Rink. After nearly 30 years in business, Frahm sold the building in 1984 as roller skating declined in popularity.