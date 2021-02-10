Ashland to be featured in new Lincoln hotel

He is buried in the Ashland Cemetery. Wright said Arnold has also been nominated to be featured in one of the three suites as a notable Nebraskan.

“We are in hopes Ashland’s Bion Arnold will be one of the names selected to represent, historically, a famous Nebraskan in this hotel setting,” Wright said.

The Nebraska-themed hotel will also include amenities like The Well and Good restaurant, The Red Owl rooftop lounge, coffee shop and gym.

Suter said the idea came about due to the different conferences hosted on Innovation Campus. Annually, Suter said the conference center would have about 30,000 guests. With the hotel just across the street from the center, guests will have the opportunity to learn about the history of Nebraska.

“What we’re trying to do is just give each guest the feeling of what that small town is like and give them a little history about where it is, how it started and where it’s at today,” Suter said.

Suter said the hotel is commissioning UNL photography students to travel to the communities to take photos that will be used in the hotel rooms. The hotel will also be a learning space for those studying the hotel, tourism and restaurant management major.