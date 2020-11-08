Ashland student awarded $2,000 NEST 529 account contribution

“During this unprecedented year, the NEST 529 Summer Fun Photo $2,000 Giveaway was a wonderful opportunity to share joy and togetherness, while sparking conversations about young children’s bright academic futures,” said Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante. “Congratulations to the 10 winners, and my very best wishes to every family who is working hard to make dreams of higher education a reality for their loved ones.”

“At NEST 529 our goal is to be a dependable and empowering college savings partner for families across the country. We are thrilled to offer this scholarship and to provide these ten young winners with an extra boost on their college savings journey,” said Deborah Goodkin, managing director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha. “As students settle in to a new school year, it is my hope that the NEST 529 Summer Fun Photo $2,000 Giveaway and other scholarships continue to help reinforce the exciting and diverse potential of higher education, and the tools needed to help make it a reality.”