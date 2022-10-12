Ashland resident killed in crash on Lincoln’s O Street

LINCOLN – A 23-year-old Ashland man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV and a sedan in a multivehicle crash on Lincoln’s O Street last Wednesday, according to police.

Kody Berner was riding west on O Street near Cotner Boulevard at 5:40 p.m., Oct. 5 when he and a westbound SUV both began to merge into the middle lane from opposite sides, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The two vehicles collided and Berner’s bike started to slide across the roadway, crashing into a westbound sedan before coming to rest, Kocian said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took Berner by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.

An 18-year-old woman who had been riding with Berner remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition Thursday evening, Kocian said.

The drivers of the SUV and sedan were not injured in the crash. Both drivers – who police have not identified – remained on scene after the crash.

Authorities had not filed the state investigator’s crash report as of Oct. 6.