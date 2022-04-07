Ashland Police Department receives grant for equipment

LINCOLN – The Ashland Police Department is receiving grant funding assistance for obtaining eCitations and eCrash equipment, according to Bill Kovarik, administrator of the NDOT Highway Safety Office.

“This highway safety grant funding in the amount of $11,250.00 will aid the Ashland Police Department in purchasing eCitation and eCrash equipment to better track citation and crash information,” Kovarik said.

Nebraska has once again qualified for Federal Racial Profiling funds. The NDOT Highway Safety Office has utilized this funding to aid local area law enforcement in obtaining equipment that will improve tracking citation and crash data.

“This funding and the ongoing persistence of law enforcement personnel continues to impact injury and fatality crashes,” Kovarik said.