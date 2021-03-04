Ashland Pharmacy receives more doses of vaccine

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department has added three more pharmacies to the list of vaccination sites in the three-county jurisdiction.
The health department made the announcement on Monday that Walmart in Fremont and Blair and Medicine Man Pharmacy in North Bend have been added through the Federal Pharmacy Program and will be distributing the COVID-19 vaccine soon.
Currently the vaccination sites in the Three Rivers’ jurisdiction include Ashland Pharmacy in Ashland, Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo, Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont and Scribner Drugstore in Scribner.
The health department also announced that extra doses of the vaccine are available this week.
“We are excited to report that Three Rivers Public Health Department has received an additional 300 doses of vaccine this week for a total of 1800 doses,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department. “We were able to increase Memorial Community Hospital and Health System to 400 doses, Methodist Fremont Health to 600 doses, and Saunders Medical Center to 400 doses.”
Through the Federal Pharmacy Program, each Walmart location will be receiving 200 doses of vaccine weekly, Uhing said. Medicine Man Pharmacy and Ashland Pharmacy will be receiving 100 doses of vaccine weekly through this program as well.
With more vaccination sites and more doses, the health department is making great strides in providing the vaccine to persons age 65-plus, according to Uhing.
“At the current rate, we expect to complete first-dose vaccinations in the 65-plus population who are interested in receiving the vaccine within three weeks,” Uhing added.
Uhing said Three Rivers Public Health Department continues to vaccinate individuals 65 and older as well as those working in the critical infrastructures outlined in Phase 1B, aligning with the state vaccine phasing and calendar estimations. She also reminded people that the vaccine phasing and timeline remains fluid.
“We ask for your continued patience as we work through our 65-plus wait list in collaboration with our healthcare partners,” she said.
The health department also reported that the death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb in the area. A man in his 80s from Saunders County, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s from Dodge County recently died. There have also been 18 deaths in Saunders County and a total of 111 deaths in the health district.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.