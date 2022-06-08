Ashland named the first Creative District in state

ASHLAND – It was a pretty routine Ashland City Council meeting that was set to end in less than 30 minutes, until the executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation got up to say a few words at the end of the meeting.

Caleb Fjone announced that the city had received the first Creative District designation in the state.

“Ashland is officially a Creative District,” Fjone told the council. “We did it!”

The Creative District designation was developed by the Nebraska Arts Council with the approval of the Nebraska Legislature in 2021. The program identifies and certifies creative districts in communities across the state to enhance the arts and strengthen economic development.

With Ashland’s already strong ties to the arts through a local arts council and multiple art-related businesses, Fjone felt the Creative District was the perfect fit for the city. He brought the idea to the city council and AAEDC late last year.

A committee was formed to work on the application process. The committee includes local businesspersons Steve Nabity, Mary Roncka, Laura Capp, Ashley Welch and Bobby Fricke Jr., Ashland Arts Council President Heather Logston and Fjone. The acting AAC president and AAEDC executive director are permanent members of the committee, while the rest are appointed by the mayor.

“That is a great accomplishment by that committee,” said Mayor Rick Grauerholz.

Fjone told the council that Ashland is the first community in the state to receive the newly-developed designation. He said Brownville and Norfolk are still working through the application process.

“I commend you and the committee,” said Council Member Jim Anderson. “You took the bull by the horns.”

The initial designation awards Ashland $10,000 to be used as a starter grant to fund efforts to further the process. Ashland will also be able to apply for up to $250,000 in addition money through the Creative District Development Grant.

Part of the process for the Creative District designation included developing a strategic plan for the Creative District Development Grant, which can be used for programming, physical enhancements, marketing or operational support.

Through public committee meetings, a town hall meeting and a strategic planning session, the committee established five primary objectives. They are:

1) Built the Towers of History sculpture garden designed by the late artist Gene Roncka. This project would tell the history of Ashland in four bronze statues that would sit on towers in a proposed public green space near the downtown area.

2) Create a website to promote the Flora District, the name given to the area designated as the Creative District. This area spans about a 10-block area centered on Silver Street in downtown Ashland. The website would also provide information for upcoming events in the community.

3) Hire a part- or full-time arts coordinator. This position would work with the Ashland-Greenwood School District to bring programming to the performing arts center being built in the new middle school.

4) Build a band shell to host outdoor concerts and other events. This would also be located in the proposed green space.

5) Acquire signage to mark the Flora District area.

Other ideas that did not make the top five “wish list” but are also under consideration include a music festival, art fair, beautification of the Flora District and other parts of the downtown area and building a community greenhouse.

The committee noted in its application that some of the top five projects – namely the Towers of History and the band shell – would exceed the $250,000 grant, and noted that they would need to raise money through donations to accomplish these goals.

Another goal reached through the Creative District application process was the design of a city flag. The committee held a contest that garnered over 100 flag designs. The city council narrowed the field down to three, and a vote was held for the public at the Ashland Public Library. Students at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools also got to cast a vote for their favorite flag design.

The winner of the design will be announced on Flag Day, June 14, Fjone told the council.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.