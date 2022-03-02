Ashland looks to form Local Emergency Planning Committee

ASHLAND – A group of area government officials, business owners, public citizens and representatives of industries that use chemicals gathered in Ashland last week to discuss forming a Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC).

Saunders County Emergency Manager Terry Miller said the meeting was held in Ashland because leaders of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce expressed interest in the subject about three years ago.

“I knew then that I had a group of individuals that had a lot of interest in the four phases of emergency management response, planning, recovery and mitigation,” Miller said.

However, the 2019 floods followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, put the idea on hold for some time, Miller added.

“I have tried different times to get someone to lead this group but it really never took off,” he said.

The state Emergency Management Agency defines a LEPC as a public safety planning committee that is tasked with overseeing hazardous material safety. Their duties include identifying potential risks in the community and find ways to minimize the risk, prevent accidents and assist in developing emergency plans, as well as educate the public.

The Feb. 23 meeting drew representatives from Lincoln Water Works, which is located in Ashland, along with two large ag chemical companies that are located outside of Ashland, Helena Agri-Enterprises, and Nutrien Ag Solutions, which both store fertilizers on their property. Officials with the City of Ashland, Ashland fire and rescue departments, Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools, Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation, Southeast Nebraska Development District and the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment were also on hand.

One of the most important reasons for the meeting and forming the LEPC is to get local representatives of government, business and citizens on the same page when it comes to hazardous materials.

“We’re getting involvement with the general public and private entities,” Miller said. “That’s one of the main goals that we have going on here.”

Another goal is to keep the public informed of hazardous materials in the area.

“Its main function was to let the public know the function of facilities that store chemicals and the type of business they run,” Miller said.

Miller said the LEPC’s responsibility is to review the county’s hazardous materials emergency response plan, which is part of the Saunders County Local Emergency Operation Plan (LEOP). The plan provides basic guidelines in the event of a release of hazardous materials outside of the facility that is using, storing or producing it.

The plan also prepares the county and the local political subdivisions to handle an incident involving an accidental or intentional spill of hazardous materials, by setting policies and regulations, Miller said.

Miller said Saunders County is an agricultural county, so there are going to be chemicals stored in the area. But that is part of living in a rural county, he said.

“Nobody wants an airport in their back yard, but everybody likes to fly,” he added.

Miller went over the county’s LEOP with the audience, explaining the role of the LEPC and the county emergency manager, the duties of first responders, how the public is informed, the procedures local businesses that deal with chemicals must use and other aspects.

The ultimate goal of the LEPC is to get the local agencies and entities working together to obtain a common objective – safety of the local citizens, according to Miller.

“The plan is a community effort that we have to have to do it correctly,” he said.

After the meeting, several members of the audience indicated they would be willing to serve on the LEPC. The final list of members has not been completed.

Although the LEPC is starting in Ashland, Miller plans to include the rest of Saunders County.

“Eventually our goal is to grow county-wide, but I knew I had to start the ‘snowball’ with an interested core group,” he said.

The LEPC will meet again in March, but the date had not been set before press deadline.

