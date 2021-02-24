Ashland Library receives three-star rating

The staff also promoted the library’s online services and created window activities where readers of all ages could participate in a scavenger hunt or enjoy pages from their favorite books on display.

McVay said after reopening in September, the staff is working slowly to “get back to normal” at the library.

“We’re not trying to rush anything under the COVID restrictions,” she said.

The library’s operating hours were reduced when the facility reopened on Sept. 14 and are still restricted, but McVay said they hope to be back to regular hours soon. For the time being, the library is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Group activities such as Kids Club, story time and book clubs continue to be limited even though the library has reopened. The main goal is to prevent staff from being exposed to the virus so they can on the job.

“Keeping staff safe has been the priority because that means we’re able to stay open,” she said.

She also said they are trying to avoid “bouncing back and forth” like some other libraries in the state that began bringing back programs too quickly, only to have to close down again.