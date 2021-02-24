Ashland Library receives three-star rating

ASHLAND – For the first time in its history, Ashland Public Library received a three-star rating from a prestigious library publication for services offered.
Ashland Public Library rated 29th nationally, compared to peer libraries, in the 13th edition of the Library Journal index of Public Library Service.
“We’re really excited, because it just shows the usage of our library,” said Acting Library Director Tanya McVay. “It puts into perspective the fact that we have a library that everybody helped fund and use.”
McVay said the rating is based on data from reports the library creates each year for the state.
“Library Journal compares our numbers with other peer libraries across the United States,” she said.
The Library Journal Index rates U.S. public libraries based on selected per capita output measures, according to the Library Journal website. The Ashland library was rated among peer libraries spending $100,000 to $199,900 annually.
The index uses data recently released by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) for fiscal year 2018.
McVay said the time period from October 2017 to September 2018 was a “big year” for the library and the community. One of the largest events was the Family Music Fest, organized by McVay. It was a series of outdoor concerts and music performances that included the Omaha Street Percussion group, Chinese lion dancers, the Kyoko Taiko Drums, a blues program, a performance of Native American songs and dances and concluded with a huge concert by Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal.
Also in 2017, the library was one of 18 chosen as the initial participants in Nebraska’s Library Innovation Studios: Transforming Rural Communities project to create makerspaces in public libraries throughout the state. The goal of the state-wide program was to stimulate creativity and innovation, facilitate entrepreneurship and spark local economic development. Specialized equipment including a 3-D printer, later wood cutter, vinyl cutter, embroidery and sewing machine and button maker were loaned to the library for several months. After the equipment was removed, the library’s board of directors used donated funds to purchase similar equipment for the library to use permanently, including a 3-D printer.
“It’s nice to be able to see that all of it paid off,” McVay said.
Things have been much different at the library in the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut the library’s doors for several months and put most programming on hold. The library was closed to the public at the end of March and didn’t open back up until mid-September. During the closure, the staff developed a curbside pickup system three days a week so patrons could continue to benefit from the library.
The popular Summer Reading Program normally includes weekly activities like visits from Wildlife Encounters. This summer, the program was all done remotely, with curbside pickup of books and prizes and a free app to keep track of the number of books read.
The staff also promoted the library’s online services and created window activities where readers of all ages could participate in a scavenger hunt or enjoy pages from their favorite books on display.
McVay said after reopening in September, the staff is working slowly to “get back to normal” at the library.
“We’re not trying to rush anything under the COVID restrictions,” she said.
The library’s operating hours were reduced when the facility reopened on Sept. 14 and are still restricted, but McVay said they hope to be back to regular hours soon. For the time being, the library is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Group activities such as Kids Club, story time and book clubs continue to be limited even though the library has reopened. The main goal is to prevent staff from being exposed to the virus so they can on the job.
“Keeping staff safe has been the priority because that means we’re able to stay open,” she said.
She also said they are trying to avoid “bouncing back and forth” like some other libraries in the state that began bringing back programs too quickly, only to have to close down again.
“We’re taking small steps to keep moving forward so by the summer we can do some of those big programs,” she said.
One program they have been able to embark on since reopening is One Thousand Books Before Kindergarten, a literacy program for pre-readers with the goal of reading 1,000 books to a child before they begin kindergarten. McVay said they plan to expand the program, adding Five Hundred Books Before Middle School and One Hundred Books Before High School at the first of March.
“Since we can’t have groups of people meeting, this gives kids the chance to be a part of the library and the library programs as individuals,” she said.
Participation in library programs is one of the criteria used to define a public library, a requirement for libraries to be included in the Library Journal Index. Libraries must meet the IMLS definition of a public library, which includes having a service area with a population of at least 1,000 and total operating expenditures of at least $10,000. A qualified library must also report service output statistics (library visits, circulation, program attendance and public internet computer use).