Ashland Library earns 3-star rating for third year in row

ASHLAND – Even a pandemic couldn’t keep the Ashland Public Library from earning its third three-star rating from a national library organization.

The Library Journal Index of Public Library Service awarded the Ashland Public Library with a three-star rating, its third in a row. The highest rating possible is five stars.

Libraries are categorized by their expenditure range. The Ashland Public Library was in the $200,000 to $399,900 budget category for the 2022 award, landing in 28th position compared to other peer libraries in the nation with 1,369 points. In previous years, the library was in the $100,000 to $199,900 category.

The LJ Index rates public libraries in the U.S. based on selected per capita output measures. The 2022 scores and ratings are based on 2020 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020) data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) Public Library Survey (PLS).

This was the first reporting year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such, Ashland Public Library Director Tanya McVay wasn’t sure how the library would fare because they were physically closed for much of the year.

“I didn’t know how it would affect us,” she said.

During the pandemic, McVay and her staff came up with creative ways to keep patrons involved with the library. They displayed books in the windows to remind everyone that items were still available for checkout, established a drive-through pick up service for books and other physical materials and added a “take and make” package for youngsters in lieu of story hour.

“It just shows you how important the library is in our community and just how many people are willing to use the library even in times when everybody is staying away from everybody,” McVay said.

The library’s wi-fi was also important to the community during the pandemic. According to McVay, she would often see youth sitting outside of the library or adults in their cars, using laptop computers or smart phones to access the internet with the library’s wi-fi signal.

“What surprised us the most was the amount of people using wi-fi outside of the building,” she said.

Wi-fi is something many take for granted, even those who work at the library. But the pandemic was a reminder that there are patrons who do not have access to internet at home.

“COVID showed us how important wi-fi is,” McVay added.

When the Ashland library reopened after COVID restrictions were lifted, the patrons flooded back and they continue to come to the facility.

“We see our numbers keep going up,” McVay said.

Support from the community is vital to keep the library running smoothly and in contention for honors.

“The reason we get (the three-star rating) is because the community is using us,” McVay said.

Financial support comes from the city budget, along with a portion of the city sales tax and money from the Ashland Public Library Foundation.

The new library was built and furnished with donations and a half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2011 to be used as operating funds for the facility, along with other capital improvements, equipment for city parks, economic development and any debt created by these types of projects.

Ashland has had a public library since the early 1900s. The first library was opened in 1904 by the Ashland Woman’s Club. After outgrowing two buildings, a fund drive was launched to build a library in 1911 on donated land. The facility cost $7,000, with $5,500 coming from the famous businessman and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who helped build 2,500 such facilities across the world between 1883 and 1929.

For decades, local residents knew that the city was outgrowing the library. But efforts to replace the historic structure were not successful until the 2010s, when a campaign was launched to build a new library.

The first full-time library director, Heather St.Clair, was hired in 2012, in anticipation of the new library. St.Clair helped design the new library, which opened Dec. 30, 2014.

McVay took over as library director in April 2021. Since then, she has been given the approval to add a second full-time staff member to the library. Caitlin Henry, a former part-time youth services library assistant, became the assistant library director in late 2022.

Henry and McVay are putting the finishing touches on plans for upcoming library activities and events that could earn them more recognition in the future.

Every year, the library staff come up with new ideas to bring people to the library.

“We’re always guessing what the community wants,” McVay said.

Recently-added programs include a monthly Community Night Yoga led by Gabe Hopp of Ashland.

The first yoga night is set for Thursday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own mat. There is no charge for the program, but a free will offering will be accepted, McVay said.

Another new program is Stitch Together, which unites fans of hobbies such as knitting, crochet and embroidery. Originally, the one-monthly was set up as a time for yarn and floss enthusiasts to gather and work on projects together. But the activity is being revamped to include instruction, McVay said.

Although it’s only January, McVay and Henry have already buttoned up library’s the summer schedule. Last year, many of the library’s summer activities were standing-room-only affairs, so they are adding dates to accommodate more people, McVay said.

Participation in library programs is one of the criteria used to define a public library, a requirement for libraries to be included in the Library Journal Index. Libraries must meet the IMLS definition of a public library, which includes having a service area with a population of at least 1,000 and total operating expenditures of at least $10,000.

A qualified library must also report service output statistics. These have traditionally included library visits, print circulation, program attendance and internet use. In recent years, the LJ Index added digital circulation, wi-fi sessions, electronic retrievals (database use) and – most recently – library website visits.

There were 5,359 public libraries in 40 states that qualified to be rated in the Index. There are 258 libraries receiving three-star, four-star or five-star designations.

The Library Journal has scored libraries for the past 15 years.