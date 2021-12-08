Ashland is ninth fastest growing city in state

ASHLAND – The numbers look good for Ashland.

That’s what the Ashland City Council heard at its meeting on Dec. 2 during a presentation by Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Caleb Fjone.

U.S. Census data shows Ashland is one of the fastest growing cities in Nebraska.

“We are the 49th largest city but we are the ninth fastest growing city in the state right now,” Fjone told the council.

Ashland is experiencing 2.22% annual growth rate. The population grew 12.7% between 2010 and 2020, going from 2,453 residents to 2,764 in the past decade.

Fjone said these numbers show a healthy growth rate that should drive Ashland to surpass the 3,000 mark in population by next year.

“Ashland is a wonderful place that people want to live,” he said.

Ashland’s location halfway between Omaha and Lincoln is attractive to new residents. But the city should also look out for its neighbors, other area municipalities that are also looking to grow.

“We’re competing with other smaller cities,” he said.