Ashland hosts one-day BRAN ride on Saturday

ASHLAND – The Ashland area is familiar to bicycling enthusiasts. The flat area north of Ashland appeals to riders, while the hills of Cass County to the south provide beautiful views.
The area is often included in major bike rides, like the Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN). In the mid-2000s, the event began in Ashland. Two years ago, the annual ride ended here.
That was the last time BRAN was held. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the week-long trek for the past two summers, said Doug Scherlie, acting president and CEO of BRAN. Scherlie is a member of the Omaha Pedalers, the group that took over organization of the ride from the Omaha Rotary Club.
As the pandemic raged in the summer of 2020, it was apparent that the ride could not be held. Hopes were high for this summer, but the vaccination process took too long, Scherlie said. Organizers wrestled with the idea of holding the event and possibly spreading COVID-19 to the communities that host the riders during the five-day event.
“It kept pointing back and forth to, ‘You haven’t got control of this,’” said Scherlie, who is an insurance agent.
The BRAN organization provides scholarships to the communities that host the riders. Without the annual ride, they were unable to raise and distribute these scholarships, Scherlie said.
To help compensate for the lack of funds, Scherlie said the Omaha Pedalers chose to host a one-day version of BRAN that starts and ends in Ashland on Saturday, Aug. 7.
They call it the Reunion Ride and they are inviting riders from previous years. But it is not just for BRAN veterans.
“It’s open to any cyclist who wants to come out and see what the ride across Nebraska is like, or ride for a day,” Scherlie said.
They chose Ashland because it is part of a corridor favored by cyclists in the Omaha Pedalers and the Great Plains Cycling Club based in Lincoln, Scherlie said.
Ashland was also selected because of the community’s willingness to act as host. Scherlie said he contacted another community about hosting the ride but got little response. When he called Bradley Pfeiffer with the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, Pfeiffer said Ashland would welcome the cyclists.
“They were courteous and responsive and seemed interested,” Scherlie said.
It also helps that Ashland is hosting the Nebraska Chautauqua on Saturday as well, which will offer riders a reason to stay in town after they finish the ride.
Scherlie said during the regular BRAN event they encourage riders to visit the communities and sites along the route, and they are doing so on Saturday as well.
“They are encouraged to go into the towns and check out the towns,” he said.
There are two routes – one that is 34.9 miles long, the over lasts 77.1 miles. Four counties are included in the journey, which runs through Greenwood, Waverly, Eagle, Louisville and South Bend. The ride will begin and end near the sand volleyball court by Salt Creek. Riders can head out between 7 and 9 a.m.
“Then they’re own their own to do what they like,” Scherlie said.
The purpose of the Reunion Ride is also to encourage former riders to get back in the bike seat and to give new riders a taste of what BRAN is like, Scherlie said.
“We want to get people back on the wheels and motivated to get riding again,” he added.
Scherlie is expecting 100 to 125 riders to take part in the ride. If it is successful, they may make it an annual event that would serve as a precursor to BRAN. But for now, the ride will be the beginning of the journey to getting back to normal after the pandemic.
“This is step one to get back from COVID,” Scherlie said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.