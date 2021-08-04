Ashland hosts one-day BRAN ride on Saturday

To help compensate for the lack of funds, Scherlie said the Omaha Pedalers chose to host a one-day version of BRAN that starts and ends in Ashland on Saturday, Aug. 7.

They call it the Reunion Ride and they are inviting riders from previous years. But it is not just for BRAN veterans.

“It’s open to any cyclist who wants to come out and see what the ride across Nebraska is like, or ride for a day,” Scherlie said.

They chose Ashland because it is part of a corridor favored by cyclists in the Omaha Pedalers and the Great Plains Cycling Club based in Lincoln, Scherlie said.

Ashland was also selected because of the community’s willingness to act as host. Scherlie said he contacted another community about hosting the ride but got little response. When he called Bradley Pfeiffer with the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, Pfeiffer said Ashland would welcome the cyclists.

“They were courteous and responsive and seemed interested,” Scherlie said.

It also helps that Ashland is hosting the Nebraska Chautauqua on Saturday as well, which will offer riders a reason to stay in town after they finish the ride.