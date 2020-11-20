Ashland-Greenwood Middle School releases names on first quarter honor roll

ASHLAND – Ashland-Greenwood Secondary Principal Brad Jacobsen has announced the students on the Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Any student with a GPA for core classes of 3.51 to 4.0 for the current grading period is included on the first honors honor roll.
Any student with a GPA for core classes of 3.0 to 3.5 for the current grading period is included on the second honors honor roll.
First Honors
Eighth Grade – Shawn Carey, Katelyn Clark, Raeghan Craven, Alyonna Davis, Jaycee Fangmeyer, Grady Holtz, Richard Jewell, Carver Konzem, Alexander Marzouk, Gabriella McAdams, Ashlynn Piller, Joslyn Sargent, Alexander Shand, Thomas Spears, Ellie Stein, Garett Turner, Bowen Vogt, Audrey Whitehead.
Seventh Grade – Fiona Bowdino, Davis Brady, Noah Carroll, Isaac Christo, Noah Costlow, Sofia Dill, Reese Fisher, Rubi Flamig, Megan Gerdes, Joseph Greise, Alexis Hasse, Hailee Holsan-Reiners, Cal Kissinger, Maddie Laughlin, Zoe Lindley, Matthew McConnell, Breleigh Mech, Ty Miller, Landon Mohs, Liam Neylon, Jaxon Powell, Aaron Rivera, Easton Roeber, Cael Smith, Aiden Stewart, Derek Tonjes, Grace Turner, Cooper Westerhold, Jacob Zalesky.
Sixth Grade – Alexander Andres, Delain Barent, Jordan Blankers, Adriana Bordovsky, Asa Burman, Jada Carson, Taylor Downing, Ashlynd Flahive, Tryston Gard, Ryan Goff, Avery Grauerholz, Nicholas Greise, Peyton Groteluschen, Adelyn Harms, Ananyel Isom, Elsie Johnson, Barrett Kitrell, Alainey McAdams, Ella Miller, Jenna Mills, Peyton Nissen, Kyleigh Rivera, Jade Sargent, Selah Schofield, Vanity Scott, Gabrielle Scribner, Tavrin VanLaningham, Natalie West, Kaylee Wilsey.
Second Honors
Eighth Grade – Will Bergsten, Alayna Olsen Brown, Madison Cunningham, Tristan Harms, Presley Hobbs, Malia Howard, Cordell Kelley, Eli Kerkman, Cooper Maack, Michael Pinkman, Jenoveva Valentin, Ella Ward, Kira Zywiec.
Seventh Grade – Paige Alexander, Paxton Beranek,
Elizabeth Bivens, Kade Brauckmuller, Marley Glock, Gracie Hofmeister, Joel
Keiser, Shelby Lyons, Xavier
Mayer, Matthew Pinkman, Sydney Schram, Andrew Vinckier, Audra West.
Sixth Grade – Andrew Beranek, Wave Cerny, Rogan Cerveny, Liam Curtis, Zachary Gilliland, Brysen Hauschild, Payden Jacobs, Ayden Khalil, Mark Leonard, Beau Nienaber, Malinda Phillips, Isabella Pierce, Elizabeth Resler, Teddy Risney, Braxton Schofield, Adeline Slocum, Carlisle Spears, Carter Waldbillig, Liam Ward.
