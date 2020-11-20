Ashland-Greenwood Middle School releases names on first quarter honor roll

ASHLAND – Ashland-Greenwood Secondary Principal Brad Jacobsen has announced the students on the Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

Any student with a GPA for core classes of 3.51 to 4.0 for the current grading period is included on the first honors honor roll.

Any student with a GPA for core classes of 3.0 to 3.5 for the current grading period is included on the second honors honor roll.

First Honors

Eighth Grade – Shawn Carey, Katelyn Clark, Raeghan Craven, Alyonna Davis, Jaycee Fangmeyer, Grady Holtz, Richard Jewell, Carver Konzem, Alexander Marzouk, Gabriella McAdams, Ashlynn Piller, Joslyn Sargent, Alexander Shand, Thomas Spears, Ellie Stein, Garett Turner, Bowen Vogt, Audrey Whitehead.

Seventh Grade – Fiona Bowdino, Davis Brady, Noah Carroll, Isaac Christo, Noah Costlow, Sofia Dill, Reese Fisher, Rubi Flamig, Megan Gerdes, Joseph Greise, Alexis Hasse, Hailee Holsan-Reiners, Cal Kissinger, Maddie Laughlin, Zoe Lindley, Matthew McConnell, Breleigh Mech, Ty Miller, Landon Mohs, Liam Neylon, Jaxon Powell, Aaron Rivera, Easton Roeber, Cael Smith, Aiden Stewart, Derek Tonjes, Grace Turner, Cooper Westerhold, Jacob Zalesky.