Ashland–Greenwood High School announces first quarter honor roll

ASHLAND – High school students have been recognized for their academic achievement with the release of the Honor Roll for the first quarter.

Any student with a full GPA of 3.0 to 3.74 for the current grading period is included on the second honors honor roll.

Any student with a full GPA of 3.75 to 4.0 for the current grading period is included on the first honors honor roll.

High School students must carry a minimum course load equal to 25 credits in order to be considered for honor roll.

First Honors

Seniors – Shane Allington, Andrew Burman, Jackson Clark, Abigail Craven, Chase Craven, Alexa Edmisten, Reynee Goff, Cody Grauerholz, Pennie Hayes, Elandra Johnson, Bryce Kjar, Jason Klusaw, Katy Lawhead, Kiara Libal, Aiden Lindley, Jacey Myers, Ashleigh Pike, Camryn Ray, Matthew Schuster, Taylor Smith, Nick Starns, Anna Vavak, Carly vonRentzell, Darby Walsh, Layne Whaley, Cleo Wills.