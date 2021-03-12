Ashland-Greenwood FFA Chapter competes in more rounds of District CDEs

NORFOLK – The Ashland-Greenwood FFA chapter competed in multiple rounds of FFA district Career Development Events (CDE) that were held over the past couple weeks.
On Saturday, Feb. 27 in Norfolk, the Ashland-Greenwood welding and ag mechanics teams competed in-person and had no less than a successful day. For welding the team secured a spot at state, placing second. The individuals on that team consisted of Bryce Kjar, who placed second in Oxyacetylene (OA); Ethan Hegwood, who placed fourth in Arc; Braxton Mech, who placed sixth in Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) and Parker Dimmitt who placed third in MIG/Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW). Others who also competed in welding included Shane Allington, placing fourth in MIG/GMAW; Riley Kasuske, placing 10th in OA; Logan Jacobs placing eighth in Arc and Brayden Roberts placing ninth in TIG.
The Ag mechanics team also placed second and secured a spot at state. Individually each member played a role in this achievement. Hegwood placed sixth and earned a blue ribbon, Allington placed eighth and also earned a blue ribbon, Kjar placed ninth, which also earned him a blue ribbon and Parker Demmit placed 13th with a red ribbon.
The next CDE event held in this round of districts was Vet Science. Unfortunately, these students had to compete virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They competed on March 3. The team was made up of Kaliska Kelley, who placed first and earned a purple ribbon; Emma Williams, who placed 47th with a white ribbon and Sierra Riecken, Trinity Rowley and Clohee Stucky, who also participated in this event.
On Friday, March 5 another round of CDE districts were held. This time hosted at Ashland-Greenwood High School due to COVID restrictions at the original venue. On the home turf, the AG FFA chapter held their own and had an outstanding day.
The meats team took first place, qualifying for state. The individuals on the team and their places were: Delanee Stauffer, first place out of 34 competitors, purple ribbon; Bryce Kjar, second place/purple; Ellie Stohlmann, third place/purple; Ethan Hegwood, fourth place/blue; Sam Scott, fifth place/blue; Clint Mumm, red ribbon; Luke Konen, red ribbon; Parker Dimmit, red ribbon.
The livestock management team placed second and also qualified for state. This was a team event and members included Shane Allington, Ellie Stohlmann, Jaiden Tweton, Kaliska Kelley and Luke Lambert.
Another team competing was the agriscience team who placed sixth. The individuals on this team were Emma Williams, Luke Konen, Jasmina Khalil and Clint Mumm. Individual placings are not known at this time.
Then finally the last team competing was the ag sales team. The team consisted of Noah Wilhite, who placed third with a red ribbon; Riley Kasuske, who placed 18th with a white ribbon and Cinch Beetison, who placed 20th with a white ribbon. As a team they placed sixth.
The teams and individuals who qualified for state will compete at the end of March.