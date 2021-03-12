Ashland-Greenwood FFA Chapter competes in more rounds of District CDEs

NORFOLK – The Ashland-Greenwood FFA chapter competed in multiple rounds of FFA district Career Development Events (CDE) that were held over the past couple weeks.

On Saturday, Feb. 27 in Norfolk, the Ashland-Greenwood welding and ag mechanics teams competed in-person and had no less than a successful day. For welding the team secured a spot at state, placing second. The individuals on that team consisted of Bryce Kjar, who placed second in Oxyacetylene (OA); Ethan Hegwood, who placed fourth in Arc; Braxton Mech, who placed sixth in Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) and Parker Dimmitt who placed third in MIG/Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW). Others who also competed in welding included Shane Allington, placing fourth in MIG/GMAW; Riley Kasuske, placing 10th in OA; Logan Jacobs placing eighth in Arc and Brayden Roberts placing ninth in TIG.

The Ag mechanics team also placed second and secured a spot at state. Individually each member played a role in this achievement. Hegwood placed sixth and earned a blue ribbon, Allington placed eighth and also earned a blue ribbon, Kjar placed ninth, which also earned him a blue ribbon and Parker Demmit placed 13th with a red ribbon.