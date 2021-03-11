Ashland-Greenwood celebrates FFA Week

ASHLAND – FFA Chapters all across the Nation took the time and celebrated National FFA week Feb. 22 to 26. The local chapter at Ashland-Greenwood High School joined in on the festivities hosting multiple activities and events. Here is the recap…

Monday: The chapter held an ag Olympics to test their ag skills. At night FFA parents and the advisor of the chapter, AnnaLisa Estrela, hosted a string of activities that tested the knowledge of different FFA competitions of the members. Each grade went head to head with each other and had to do multiple competitions including showing a pig (with balloons), welding bridges (with cheese and crackers), guessing different crops/weeds, tossing eggs, roping and eating a huge bowl full of ice cream. Much fun, laughter and yelling was had throughout the night and in the end the seniors walked away with all bragging rights.

Tuesday: The members spent the day supporting their favorite colleges and universities and they participated in events to advocate for FFA. Members showed up to school decked out in attire from their favorite or future colleges. Also, activities and videos were put together by the FFA members and taken over to the elementary school. Through the activities and videos students were educated on different animals in agriculture.