Ashland-Greenwood celebrates FFA Week

ASHLAND – FFA Chapters all across the Nation took the time and celebrated National FFA week Feb. 22 to 26. The local chapter at Ashland-Greenwood High School joined in on the festivities hosting multiple activities and events. Here is the recap…
Monday: The chapter held an ag Olympics to test their ag skills. At night FFA parents and the advisor of the chapter, AnnaLisa Estrela, hosted a string of activities that tested the knowledge of different FFA competitions of the members. Each grade went head to head with each other and had to do multiple competitions including showing a pig (with balloons), welding bridges (with cheese and crackers), guessing different crops/weeds, tossing eggs, roping and eating a huge bowl full of ice cream. Much fun, laughter and yelling was had throughout the night and in the end the seniors walked away with all bragging rights.
Tuesday: The members spent the day supporting their favorite colleges and universities and they participated in events to advocate for FFA. Members showed up to school decked out in attire from their favorite or future colleges. Also, activities and videos were put together by the FFA members and taken over to the elementary school. Through the activities and videos students were educated on different animals in agriculture.
Wednesday: The chapter posed for a group picture day and held their chapter meeting on Wednesday. In the morning the members braced the cold and wore a smile for a chapter picture taken by Jada Scott of Jada Scott Photography in Ashland. Then after school everyone gathered in the ag classroom for the monthly meeting where upcoming events were discussed, pie was eaten, seniors were showcased and future officers gave speeches. Directly following the meeting the activity called “Seniors Adopting Seniors” took place in collaboration with the FBLA chapter. Everyone broke into small groups led by a high school senior to put together care packages and words of encouragement for senior citizens at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland.
Thursday: Thursday featured a new event that was conjured up by the chapter – a truck show for high schoolers. The event had multiple categories for entry and the winners were awarded with a gift card to the local carwash. The event winners were: Kaliskua Kelly, Most Miles; Derrick Buller, dirtiest truck; Jessica Stander, cleanest truck; Sam Scott rustiest truck and Colten Wrich, oldest truck.
Friday: “Trattor Day” saw the members wearing jeans and boots and bringing their toy tractors to school. The term “trattor,” combination of toy and tractor, is a new term introduced by the app Tik Tok.