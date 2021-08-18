Ashland-Greenwood area selected for Communities for Kids Initiative

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood area has recently been selected as one of 41 Nebraska Communities for Kids. Ashland-Greenwood Area Communities for Kids will be supported by a state-wide initiative of Nebraska Children and Families Foundation focused on young children, families and those providing their care. The Communities for Kids initiative is a multi-year planning and implementation initiative created in response to community requests for assistance with shortages of high-quality early childhood care and education programs and support for current providers. Focus on young children, families and providers will support children’s optimal development and can facilitate communities hoping to attract and retain a viable workforce.
All residents of the Ashland and Greenwood areas, both in town and rural, are encouraged to complete a brief survey to determine the needs and concerns for childcare and support for providers.
“We want hundreds of responses to this important survey to give us a good picture of the needs in our area. Childcare is a key engine for economic growth and prosperity in our area. It was highlighted as central for Ashland’s future as a Certified Leadership Community. The acute needs for childcare have become even more apparent due to the COVID epidemic,” said Caleb Fjone, executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation and one of the Communities for Kids organizers. Fjone was instrumental in obtaining the Certified Leadership award for Ashland.
Residents can take the survey by reaching this URL bit.ly/AGAEarlyChildhoodSurvey or by scanning QR codes on posters around Ashland. Paper copies of the survey can be obtained at various business establishments in downtown Ashland and Greenwood.
Fjone is one of a core group of Ashland-Greenwood residents who applied for the three-year grant of $30,000 to organize projects in the communities. Leadership was provided by Ashland residents Karen Stille, Helen Raikes and Marti Beard. Coordinator for the project is Janet Rolofson of Greenwood, and the Ashland Greenwood Public Schools Foundation (AGPS Foundation) is fiscal agent for the grant. Mike King, from AGPS Foundation, is providing fiscal expertise.
“There is a major need for more early childhood services for working parents, and to support our local providers and parents. Our committees have planned preliminary activities to support parents and providers and more will be planned once the survey returns are in,” said Stille, a co-chairperson.
Raikes amplifies needing to learn more about local perceptions of need.
“The team has made estimates of need based on the population of working parents of young children in the Ashland and Greenwood zip codes and available licensed care. Using both Census data and school kindergarten enrollment data, we estimate a shortfall of about 200 to 250 slots for licensed childcare in the area. While these estimates are helpful for getting started, we are eager to have community members respond by completing the survey. We will then have meetings with groups of residents to talk about solutions and for ways to support current providers. We also want to hear about ways to support parents of young children – to support every child getting off to the best possible start in life,” she said.
Current childcare providers in the area include 10 licensed family childcare providers, two pre-schools and one licensed center, the latter serving school-aged children.
Residents who want to get involved in the Ashland-Greenwood Area Communities for Kids effort can contact Rolofson, project coordinator and former coordinator of early childhood services at AGPS, or visit the initiative website at c4kag.info.
Through this initiative, Nebraska Communities for Kids assists in facilitating conversations among each community’s public and private organizations. Communities for Kids also provides expertise, tools, and resources to the community to support the creation and implementation of solutions to childcare shortages. To learn more about the effort Nebraska-wide, visit www.CommunitiesforKids.org.