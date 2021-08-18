Ashland-Greenwood area selected for Communities for Kids Initiative

Residents can take the survey by reaching this URL bit.ly/AGAEarlyChildhoodSurvey or by scanning QR codes on posters around Ashland. Paper copies of the survey can be obtained at various business establishments in downtown Ashland and Greenwood.

Fjone is one of a core group of Ashland-Greenwood residents who applied for the three-year grant of $30,000 to organize projects in the communities. Leadership was provided by Ashland residents Karen Stille, Helen Raikes and Marti Beard. Coordinator for the project is Janet Rolofson of Greenwood, and the Ashland Greenwood Public Schools Foundation (AGPS Foundation) is fiscal agent for the grant. Mike King, from AGPS Foundation, is providing fiscal expertise.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is a major need for more early childhood services for working parents, and to support our local providers and parents. Our committees have planned preliminary activities to support parents and providers and more will be planned once the survey returns are in,” said Stille, a co-chairperson.

Raikes amplifies needing to learn more about local perceptions of need.