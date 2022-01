Ashland-Greenwood announces second quarter honor roll names

ASHLAND – The second quarter honor roll for Ashland-Greenwood High School has been announced.

High school students with a full GPA of 3.75-4.00 for the current grading period will be included on the First Honors honor roll.

Any student with a full GPA of 3.00 to 3.74 for the current grading period will be included on the Second Honors honor roll.

High school students must carry a minimum course load equal to 25 credits in order to be considered for honor roll.

FIRST HONORS

Seniors – Piper Boggs, Caden Bottorff, Miya Carson, Malyssa Cool, Abigail Fisher, Kaelyn Fisher, Brynn Glock, Tatum Gossin, Cale Jacobsen, Hannah Keith, Kaliska Kelley, Mollie Konen, Emily Kwarcinski, Lila Marzouk, Maxamillian Parker, Imogen Prellwitz-Aude, Annalise Ptacek, Anna Reisen, Devin Rodgerson, Megan Ruhter, Evan Shepard, Danielle Tonjes, Peyton Vinckier, Olivia vonRentzell, Sarah Wallingford and Carter Washburn.