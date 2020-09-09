 Skip to main content
Ashland Community Calendar
Ashland Community Calendar

Thursday, Sept. 10 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce meeting, Breadeaux Pizza, 12 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14 – Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education meeting, AGHS Media Center, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Ashland City Council meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19 – VFW Steak Feed, VFW Hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28 – Mobile Food Pantry, VFW Hall, 3 to 4 p.m.

