Ashland Community Calendar

Thursday, Sept. 10 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Chamber of Commerce meeting, Breadeaux Pizza, 12 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 14 – Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education meeting, AGHS Media Center, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Ashland City Council meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19 – VFW Steak Feed, VFW Hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 28 – Mobile Food Pantry, VFW Hall, 3 to 4 p.m.