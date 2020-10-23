 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ashland Community Calendar
0 comments

Ashland Community Calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Oct. 22 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 – Howl-O-Ween Safari, Wildlife Safari Park, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Husker vs. Ohio State viewing party, Ashland American Legion, 11 a.m.

Fall Festival, The Sand Bucket Food and Spirits, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 – Howl-O-Ween Safari, Wildlife Safari Park, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lee Greenwood concert honoring Investigator Mario Herrera, Eagle Raceway

Chicken Noodle Dinner, First Christian Church, 5 to 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 – Mobile Food Pantry, VFW Hall, 3 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 – Monster Mash, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Howl-O-Ween Safari, Wildlife Safari Park, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trick or Treat on Silver Street, 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics