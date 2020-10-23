Ashland Community Calendar

Thursday, Oct. 22 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 – Howl-O-Ween Safari, Wildlife Safari Park, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Husker vs. Ohio State viewing party, Ashland American Legion, 11 a.m.
Fall Festival, The Sand Bucket Food and Spirits, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25 – Howl-O-Ween Safari, Wildlife Safari Park, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Lee Greenwood concert honoring Investigator Mario Herrera, Eagle Raceway
Chicken Noodle Dinner, First Christian Church, 5 to 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 – Mobile Food Pantry, VFW Hall, 3 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31 – Monster Mash, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Howl-O-Ween Safari, Wildlife Safari Park, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Trick or Treat on Silver Street, 4 p.m.
