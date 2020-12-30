 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ashland Community Calendar
0 comments

Ashland Community Calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Jan. 7 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m.

Ashland City Council meeting, Ashland Public Library, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 13 – ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce meeting, Breadeaux Pizza, 12 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16 – Indoor Air Show, Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ALC Closet, American Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

VFW Steak and Hamburger Feed, Ashland VFW Hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 18 – Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education meeting, AGHS Media Center, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 21 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m.

Ashland City Council meeting, Ashland Public Library, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28 – Kid’s Cupboard, American Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Latest News

Driver ejected in rollover

MURDOCK – A driver that may have been attempting to avoid hitting something in the roadway was ejected from the vehicle during an accident las…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics