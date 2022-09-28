Ashland city, school officials participate in joint public tax hearing

WAHOO – Local taxing entities that are increasing property tax revenues by more than 2% in the next budget year had to answer to taxpayers during the inaugural joint public hearing on Monday night.

Wahoo Public Schools’ Performance Learning Center hosted the hearing, which was attended by representatives from Saunders County, the cities of Wahoo and Ashland and Ashland-Greenwood, Wahoo, Mead and Yutan school districts, along with about 100 members of the public.

The government representatives gave presentations about their budgets, property tax requests and tax rates.

When the presentations were done, the public was allowed to make comments. But it was not a question-and-answer period, and the government representatives did not answer questions.

In 2021, the Nebraska Legislature passed LB644, the Property Tax Request Act introduced by State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair during the 107th Legislative Session.

Nicknamed the “postcard bill,” the law requires taxing entities to take part in a public hearing if the political subdivision’s property tax request exceeded the amount of property taxes received in the previous year by 2% or more.

The law went into effect this year and counties sent out pink postcards that identified which taxing entities would be represented at the public hearing.

In Saunders County, only the City of Yutan and the Cedar Bluffs School District did not raise their tax revenues by over 2% and thus were not required to attend.

However, if a political subdivision’s principal headquarters is located in another county, they were also not required to attend. Southeast Community College, which taxes citizens in Saunders County and 14 other counties in southeast Nebraska, is headquartered in Lincoln, so their public hearing was held in Lancaster County. Some taxpayers in the Fremont Public School District are located in Saunders County, but the school district was not present at the Saunders County meeting because the public hearing for the school district was held in Fremont on Tuesday.

The City of Ashland’s budget is 11% higher than the previous year to accommodate for adding staff to the police department and library.

“Ashland is a growing community and adding staff is essential,” said to City Administrator Jessica Quady.

The city must also stay competitive with wages, Quady said. Being close to Lincoln and Omaha presents challenges as potential employees are lured to these cities for higher wages.

“We are constantly evaluating our wages and other benefits,” Quady said. “This increase in property tax request will aid in addressing this issue.”

Property valuations are up 10% in Ashland due to growth and the increase in property assessments, according to Quady.

Quady told the audience that the city is asking for $1,243,862 in property tax from its residents, which translates to a $0.57599 tax rate per $100 of valuation for the general fund and bond fund. This is the same city tax rate as last year.

The tax rate for Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools will not remain the same. Superintendent Jason Libal said the tax rate will increase about two cents over last year, going from $0.925 to $0.945 per $100 of valuation.

The total operating budget will exceeds last year’s budget by 5%, increasing from $78,723,689 in 2021-22 to $82,789,921 in 2022-23.

The amount the school district is requesting from taxpayers will increase by 2% because the district lost $1.1 million in state aid and due to increases in fixed costs such as salary and benefits. Libal said. The new school buildings currently under construction, along with continued growth and the impact of the pandemic on the economy are also factors, he added. The property tax request for 2022-23 is $11,257,935, compared to $9,741,380 in the previous budget year.

Saunders County Supervisor John Smaus provided the county’s tax information during the meeting. He said property valuations for the county went up $935,000. He also said the supervisors would be spending $500,000 of the increased budget for the county’s new radio system. Other items contributing to the budget expansion include cost of living raises for county employees and expenses incurred due to inflation and rising costs, Smaus said.

Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren organized and acted as the emcee for the event. She said there were “hiccups along the way” as she and other counties in the state prepared for their first joint public hearings.

One of those hiccups may have been timing. Christina Campbell, a staff member from Hansen’s office who lives in Lancaster County, attended the meeting in Wahoo. Earlier in the meeting, she thanked the superintendents, city administrators and county supervisors who attended for being there and taking part in the “beginning of open lines of communication between taxpayers and those setting the budgets.”

She also acknowledged there were “difficulties” with the new law. At the end of the meeting, she asked Lindgren if the Saunders County Board of Supervisors had already adopted its budget. When Lindgren answered affirmatively, Campbell said per the law, political subdivisions cannot adopt the budget until after the joint public hearing.

According to Lindgren, the law says they cannot “file” the budget until after the joint public hearing. The Legislature extended the deadline for governing bodies to file the budget with the state from Sept. 20 to Sept. 30 due to the new law.

The Ashland City Council approved the final reading of the budget ordinance and the tax request resolution on Sept. 13. The Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education did not approve the budget and tax request until Tuesday, one day after the joint public meeting in Wahoo.

Many of the people in the audience seemed to be unhappy that some of the budgets had already been passed, with some calling the joint public hearing a joke, and others saying their “comments were made for nothing.”

During the public comment period, the running theme among most of the commenters was that property valuations had increased excessively in recent years, causing tax bills to be out of reach for many property owners.

Elizabeth Laughlin of Ashland said their taxes went up 75% because of increases in local tax rates.

“Pass that one along,” she said to the representatives from the county, cities and school boards on the stage.

County Assessor Rhonda Andresen was in the audience and invited any members of the audience who had questions regarding their property valuation to visit with her about their concerns.

Many commenters noted that inflation and rising costs have made making ends meet difficult. Some are on fixed incomes, while others received small or no raises at work.

“We had to cut back, and you need to cut back,” said Rachelle Gervais of rural Wahoo.

Larry Brickel of rural Morse Bluff and Nancy Jo Hanke of rural Swedeburg questioned why tax rates had to go up if property assessments increased.

“The assessment should be enough to cover everything you need,” said Brickel.

“I think our mill levy should be going down,” said Hanke.

Gisele Olney, a resident of rural Yutan, challenged the representatives of the political subdivisions to reduce costs rather than raise taxes.

“We are not ATMs,” she said.