Ashland City Council sets 2022-2023 budget

ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council is requesting $1.24 million from property taxpayers to operate the city for the 2022-23 budget year.

The city council held the budget public hearing on Sept. 13 at city hall where council members discussed the budget for just over 90 minutes.

City Administrator Jessica Quady went over the highlights of the budget with the council.

One of the newer city expenditures that actually began in the current fiscal year (which runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30) is paying volunteer fire and rescue personnel $50 to go on an emergency call. Volunteers who stay after a call to fill out required forms are also paid an additional amount, she added.

In an interview on Monday, Quady explained that the city is doing a six month “trial run” that began June 1 to determine if paying fire and rescue members will help increase the number of volunteers who respond to calls.

Quady said a committee that included representatives from the Ashland Rural Fire Board, some members of the city council, fire and rescue officers and Quady came up with the plan to reduce the number of calls the local departments can’t respond to because there aren’t enough volunteers.

“The thought behind it was we want to reward people who have been volunteers for several years and see if there is an incentive for people on the department to respond who don’t respond often,” Quady said.

“I think it’s a good step going forward,” Council Member Chuck Niemeyer said during the meeting.

As Ashland continues to grow the number of emergency calls for fire and rescue also increase, Quady said. But the city is not ready to hire full-time or even part-time firefighters or emergency medical personnel.

Quady said they have done the math, and while adding paid fire and rescue would only cost about $40,000 a year more, the problem of missed calls would not be solved.

“As calls are going up, the chances of missing more with just two full-time people is higher too,” she told the council during the budget public hearing.

The city council has paid a stipend to several officers on the fire department, and the Ashland Rural Fire Board requested that some additional officers be added to that list, Quady told the council.

The city has paid the fire chief, first assistant chief, second assistant chief and secretary an annual stipend for several years. Now, they will also pay the first captain, second captain and lieutenant.

The city’s 2022-23 budget includes another full-time police officer. Quady told the council that before former police chief Joe Baudler was in charge, the department had five full-time officers. When Baudler was chief, he said they could handle the work load with four full-time officers. Ryan Brady, who took over as police chief when Baudler left earlier this year, requested the department get back up to five.

“We put it in the budget to bring another (officer) on,” Quady said.

The Ashland Public Library will also bring on another full-time employee. The library’s only full-time employee has been the library director, but Quady has budgeted for a second full-time employee. Quady said the additional full-timer will help the library continue with consistent programming.

The police department will also purchase new body cameras in the upcoming fiscal year, which will be paid for in part by a grant, Quady said. And Brady has located a vehicle through federal surplus that will save the city about $8,000.

The fire and rescue departments requested the city help pay for a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) and trailer. Quady said the city has committed $22,000 for the item.

The street department’s budget will include the purchase of an all-terrain or side-by-side vehicle. Quady said she budgeted $34,000 for the item, but Public Works Director Shane Larsen has been shopping around on federal surplus and may have found one at a discounted price.

The price tag for a new truck that is big enough to haul an excavator and sewer jetting unit will cost the city much more than $34,000. The water and sewer departments will share the cost of the truck and dump box, which could run close to $90,000.

Building a road in anticipation of a new public works building on the former Ashland Salvage property is also in the budget. Quady said extending Dennis Dean Road will cost about $650,000, which has been included in the upcoming budget. Once the road has been built, they can move forward with plans for the building, which will not be built in 2022-23.

Other road improvement projects included in the 2022-23 budget are the construction of Bluejay Way and roads that are part of the Icehouse Ridge development, roads in the Oxbow Crossing development and possible work on Silver Street and Eighth Street east of the Silver Street bridge.

The budget also includes updating the cemetery directory to digital. Quady said a committee met with a company from Lincoln that specializes in such projects, and they will do more research on prices.

Out of the keno budget, the city will complete installation of a new sign at the city ball fields. The park was named after Jack Anderson 10 years ago, but a sign with the name has not yet been built. Quady said the footings are dug and a local mason is working on the project.

Keno funds will also be used to seal the splash pad to take care of moss and algae issues and to replace the city’s large outdoor artificial Christmas tree, which was damaged during a storm last December.

Water and sewer projects include water lines and a sewer lift station for the Dennis Dean Road expansion and new water lines in the area of 16th to 18th streets and Boyd to Clay streets, where there have been numerous water main breaks in recent years.

After Quady went over the budget highlights, the council approved a resolution setting the property tax request and an ordinance to approve the budget document.

The city is requesting $971,767.47 for non-bond purposes and $272,095.00 for bonds.

The total property tax request, $1,243,862.47, is up 10% compared to the previous year.

The operating budget is $9,482,544.00, an 11% increase over the 2021-22 budget.

The valuation of property within city limits increased 10%, from $195,960,133 to $215.948,611.

The total tax levy remains the same as the previous year at $0.575999 per $100 of valuation.

The total tax levy includes the general fund levy, which is $0.45, and the bond fund levy, which is $0.126, also the same as the previous year, Quady said.

