Ashland becomes Leadership Certified Community

The AAEDC has worked on the LCC program for several years, but until recently the plan had been put on hold. Barely a month after taking the job as executive director of the AAEDC in November, one of Caleb Fjone’s first tasks was to tackle the extensive application process.

Fjone had a rough draft to work on that had been prepared by former AAEDC executive directors. But he needed to flesh it out.

“It was a nice framework to jump off into,” he said.

Fjone turned to the community for help. He attended meetings of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce where he was introduced to many of the business owners. Those business owners in turn began supplying Fjone with the background information he needed to complete the application.

“It was nice that the community was able to volunteer all this information and help out where I needed help,” he said.

As a newcomer to Ashland, Fjone had little background on the community.

“It was nice that Ashlanders told me what Ashland was,” he said.

The process also allowed Fjone to get to know the business community better.