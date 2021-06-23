Ashland becomes Leadership Certified Community

ASHLAND – Ashland was recognized last week as the 30th municipality in the state to be included in the Leadership Certified Community Program by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
A certificate signifying the accomplishment was presented to members of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) and Ashland City Council during the council meeting last Thursday at Ashland Public Library.
The Department of Economic Development (DED) created the LCC program in 2011 to help cities and villages adapt to ongoing changes and opportunities in economic development, according to a press release from the DED. To complete the program, communities must be well-versed in strategic planning and be prepared for technological developments related to business growth. After earning LCC status for a five-year time frame, a community must maintain its local website to include information on potential economic development and employment opportunities.
“The state wants to know you’re a good investment as well and so when you’ve gone through this process we know that you’ve done the work that you need to do, that if there would be a business coming to look we know that we can send them to you and that you will handle that well,” said Deb Eggleston, the state DED’s field service representative for southeast Nebraska, during the presentation.
The AAEDC has worked on the LCC program for several years, but until recently the plan had been put on hold. Barely a month after taking the job as executive director of the AAEDC in November, one of Caleb Fjone’s first tasks was to tackle the extensive application process.
Fjone had a rough draft to work on that had been prepared by former AAEDC executive directors. But he needed to flesh it out.
“It was a nice framework to jump off into,” he said.
Fjone turned to the community for help. He attended meetings of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce where he was introduced to many of the business owners. Those business owners in turn began supplying Fjone with the background information he needed to complete the application.
“It was nice that the community was able to volunteer all this information and help out where I needed help,” he said.
As a newcomer to Ashland, Fjone had little background on the community.
“It was nice that Ashlanders told me what Ashland was,” he said.
The process also allowed Fjone to get to know the business community better.
“That was probably the best part of it,” he said. “It was very rewarding and also I made new friendships and relationships with the business owners.”
Fjone also collaborated with city officials like City Administrator Jessica Quady on the application.
“I got some great information from the city and they were very helpful in that regard,” he said.
Fjone’s position as AAEDC executive director is a shared position with the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD). Fjone took advantage of that partnership to enlist SENDD’s help with the LCC application as well.
“They gave me a crash course and some guidance that helped out tremendously,” he said.
Fjone finished the application in quick order, having it substantially complete by late April/early May. The paperwork was in such good order that there was only one small edit to be done after the first draft was sent to DED.
“Edits were minimal,” he said.
So minimal that the changes were done the same day and the final application was submitted.
“I resubmitted it in the same day,” Fjone said.
Now that Ashland has received the LCC designation, the benefits will begin to fall in place. Eggleston said Ashland will receive “extra scoring points” for DED program.
Fjone compared the designation to an upgrade to a first class airline seat.
“We’re highlighted a little bit more,” he said. “It shows we have a plan in place where we want to go, that we have our economic development in our forethought in planning city endeavors.”
The DED highlighted ongoing leadership in the AAEDC as one of the reasons the application succeeded.
“The key to growth is having that leadership in place, rowing the same direction,” Eggleston said.
City Council Member Chuck Niemeyer, who represents the city on the AAEDC board of directors, praised Fjone’s work.
“You’re going to see a lot of things come out of this,” he said.
Dave Lutton, who represents Ashland on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors and is a member of the AAEDC board, agreed.
“The city has a great asset in Caleb,” he said.
Accomplishments by the AAEDC before Fjone was hired were also noted by the DED, including a 2017 housing study, the completion of 12 townhomes in 2019 by Ashland Affordable Housing Partners, Ashland’s lead role in a county-wide owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program and the expansion of the Whitetail Estates housing development.
The DED also recognized the Entrepreneurial Communities Activation Process (ECAP), which was instituted in the early 2010s and the completion of the Ashland Community Resource Center in 2015, along with the school bond issue passed in 2020 that will result in the construction of a new elementary and middle school for Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools. Downtown revitalization efforts and new economic development in the Highway 6 corridor were also noted.
“Residents appreciate the opportunity to live in this conveniently-located town with easy access to some of the state’s largest cities,” said Mayor Rick Grauerholz in a press release. “This is verified by the ongoing development of new housing subdivisions, as well as Ashland’s growing number of new residents.”
Fjone thanked the individuals and organizations that collaborated on the LCC project with him.
“Becoming an LCC has been a rewarding process for our entire community, and the relationships I’ve developed along the way have provided a great foundation for Ashland moving forward,” he said. “While economic development is often challenging, Ashland’s supportive community makes the process worthwhile. I really couldn’t have jumped into this role without support from SENDD and our local leaders, and for that I am extremely grateful.”