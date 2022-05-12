Ashland Arts Council announces upcoming officers and luncheon

ASHLAND – The Ashland Arts Council (AAC) announces a new slate of officers for the upcoming fiscal year. President Heather Logston reports officers include Amanda Roe, secretary; Lowell Krueger, vice president; Jerry Froistad, treasurer, and Sena Bollman, historian. In addition to the officers is a full slate of advisory board members to be voted in this month. They are looking forward to support from members at large who are crucial to maintain Art support activities and historic St. Stephen’s Church.

The AAC has been working in cooperation with Steve Nabity and Caleb Fjone this year, who are currently defining a Creative District in Ashland, and a Creative Plan. These would hopefully qualify Ashland for a grant from Humanities Nebraska. Caleb reported, “There will be stiff competition with other towns in the state and that having an Arts Council history of support gives us an advantage.”

In addition to the Creative District, the arts council has been recently supporting quarterly Arts Walks as needed in their poster creations, the AG Women’s Club Fine Arts Festival and has recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship to an Ashland-Greenwood senior. The scholarship will be presented at the Ashland Arts Council’s annual luncheon May 22.

As with many organizations, the AAC found it wise to suspend meetings and most activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is looking forward to making a difference in the community.

“We feel the community is headed in the right direction by approving the Performing Arts addition to the new middle school plan,” said Froistad. “Now we need all the community; the follow-up needed is community excitement to incite our students, teachers, and locals enthused about using the new facility as best we can to support our growing city. Let’s motivate and bring in the population nearby. The Ashland Art future is bright.”

The AAC luncheon will be held at the American Lutheran Church Sunday, May 22. The luncheon begins at 12:30 p.m. For those who can’t attend donations can be mailed, Froistad said.

For luncheon ticket information, call 402-660-7785.

Reach The Ashland Gazette at news@ashland-gazette.com.