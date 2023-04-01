LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) has awarded $10 million in grants from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for recruitment and retention of education and health care workers and implementation of workforce development projects. The awarded grants are the full amount of ARPA funds appropriated to NDOL by the Legislature in 2022 through LB 1014. Over $61 million in ARPA grant applications were received by NDOL. Nearly 3,400 workers will receive $1,000 to $2,500 in premium pay through the grants, including over 1,700 education and childcare workers and over 1,600 healthcare workers. Thirteen workforce development projects across the state were funded, included recruitment, training, vocational education, and career services.

“Many worthy applicants applied for these funds, and NDOL is happy to award these grants that help address some of the top workforce needs employers are facing today,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin.

Program 1: $4 Million in Teacher Recruitment and Retention Grants-Premium Pay

Four million dollars in grants were awarded to educational employers and childcare facilities to support the recruitment and retention of educators in math, science, and career and technical education, as well as childcare and early childhood education providers. Premium pay for these workers will range from $1,250 to $2,500 depending on length of employment. Workers Receiving Premium Pay: 1,742.

Program 2: $4 Million in Nursing Recruitment and Retention Grants-Premium Pay

Four million dollars in grants were awarded to healthcare employers to support the recruitment and retention of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and certified nursing assistants who work in eligible practice settings. These settings include hospitals, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, residential treatment centers, primary care offices, and urgent care clinics. Premium pay will range from $1,000 to $2,500. Workers Receiving Premium Pay: 1,653.

Program 3: $2 Million in Workforce Development Grants

Two million dollars in NDOL ARPA funds were awarded to businesses, non-profits, educational institutions, and other entities to provide eligible employment-related services to unemployed workers, underemployed workers, and other populations who suffered economic harm due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations Receiving Funding: 13.