Another nuisance declared, council extends deadlines

ASHLAND – Time was again spent by the Ashland City Council discussing nuisances in the city.
At the May 6 meeting, the council declared a public nuisance at 2701 Furnas Street and extended deadlines for two other properties that are in the process of abating nuisance issues.
After a public hearing, the council declared a nuisance at 2701 Furnas St. Owner Mike Smith was not present. City Building/Zoning Official Bill Krejci said he has been working with Smith and has seen some progress on the property. Krejci said Smith told him that he intends to build a privacy fence and a garage, and also discussed creating privacy through a barrier of trees.
Council Member Jim Anderson said barriers are fine, but that doesn’t allow a property owner to have items that are not allowed by city code.
“You can’t hide stuff behind shrubbery that’s not allowed by city ordinance,” Anderson said.
The council set a deadline of July 1 for Smith to have the nuisance abated. They also extended deadlines for Tom Johnson (2217 Ash Street) and Richard Snodgrass (2359 Boyd Street) to complete cleanup efforts on their properties.
Johnson said he wants to paint the house before he installs new windows, but he has trimmed trees and cleaned up the property so far. He asked for 60 days more to finish the work. The council agreed.
“But we don’t want it to go until December,” added Council Member Bruce Wischmann.
“No, I don’t want to,” Johnson answered.
Snodgrass reported that he only had two unlicensed trailers left at his storage facility, but he asked not only for an extension of his deadline, but also some help from law enforcement.
Snodgrass said he thinks the owners believe the trailers are licensed, and he’d like the police department to verify if they are or are not.
City Attorney Mark Fahleson noted that Snodgrass is responsible to make sure his tenants comply with city codes, but he agreed that the police department could help out.
“We can help you run license plates,” he said.
The council extended Snodgrass’ deadline to June 3.