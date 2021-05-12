Another nuisance declared, council extends deadlines

ASHLAND – Time was again spent by the Ashland City Council discussing nuisances in the city.

At the May 6 meeting, the council declared a public nuisance at 2701 Furnas Street and extended deadlines for two other properties that are in the process of abating nuisance issues.

After a public hearing, the council declared a nuisance at 2701 Furnas St. Owner Mike Smith was not present. City Building/Zoning Official Bill Krejci said he has been working with Smith and has seen some progress on the property. Krejci said Smith told him that he intends to build a privacy fence and a garage, and also discussed creating privacy through a barrier of trees.

Council Member Jim Anderson said barriers are fine, but that doesn’t allow a property owner to have items that are not allowed by city code.

“You can’t hide stuff behind shrubbery that’s not allowed by city ordinance,” Anderson said.

The council set a deadline of July 1 for Smith to have the nuisance abated. They also extended deadlines for Tom Johnson (2217 Ash Street) and Richard Snodgrass (2359 Boyd Street) to complete cleanup efforts on their properties.