Anderson wins Ashland mayor race

ASHLAND – Unofficial election results as of 12 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, show Jim Anderson will be the next mayor of Ashland.

Anderson received 606 votes, while 450 votes were cast for opponent Amanda Roe.

Anderson has been serving as a city council member for the past eight years in Ward 1. He chose not to run for re-election when he filed as a candidate for mayor.

Anderson is currently president of the council, and will now serve as interim mayor with the death of Mayor Rick Grauerholz on Nov. 4.

There were five write-in votes also cast during the election.

The election results are considered unofficial until the election commissioner, which is the Saunders County clerk, has certified the official results.