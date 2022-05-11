 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anderson, Roe advance in mayor’s race

Primary Election - Ashland Mayor

ASHLAND – Jim Anderson and Amanda Roe will advance to the General Election in November in the race for Ashland mayor, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night by election officials.

Anderson received 242 votes while Roe garnered 213. The third candidate, current city council member Bruce Wischmann, received 151 votes and will not advance.

Anderson is also a current member of the city council, representing Ward 1. Wischmann represents Ward 2. In order to file as a candidate for mayor, both gave up the chance for re-election as council members.

In Ward 1, Daniel Linke and Jerry Lofberg are on the ballot for Anderson’s seat. Only one candidate, Michelle Libal, has filed as a candidate in Ward 2.

