Amazon semi catches fire on I80 near Greenwood

GREENWOOD – Likely hundreds of Amazon packages will not be reaching their final destination anytime soon after a semi fire on Interstate 80 near Greenwood late Sunday night.

The Nebraska State Patrol reports that a semi hauling a trailer with the Amazon brand caught fire in the westbound lanes of the interstate about 9 p.m. May 15. The interstate was closed for nearly 4 hours as firefighters from Greenwood, Ashland and Murdock fought the blaze.

The state patrol reported the fire was not the result of a collision, but did not say was the cause of the fire.

Photographs taken by the Ashland Fire Department showed burned packages and pallets inside the destroyed trailer.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Reach The Ashland Gazette at news@ashland-gazette.com.