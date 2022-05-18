 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amazon semi catches fire on I80 near Greenwood

Semi on Fire

NO DELIVERY: A semi trailer carrying Amazon packages caught on fire on Sunday night on Interstate 80 near Greenwood. Firefighters from Greenwood, Ashland and Murdock fought the blaze. (Photo provided by Ashland Fire Department)

GREENWOOD – Likely hundreds of Amazon packages will not be reaching their final destination anytime soon after a semi fire on Interstate 80 near Greenwood late Sunday night.

The Nebraska State Patrol reports that a semi hauling a trailer with the Amazon brand caught fire in the westbound lanes of the interstate about 9 p.m. May 15. The interstate was closed for nearly 4 hours as firefighters from Greenwood, Ashland and Murdock fought the blaze.

The state patrol reported the fire was not the result of a collision, but did not say was the cause of the fire.

Photographs taken by the Ashland Fire Department showed burned packages and pallets inside the destroyed trailer.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

