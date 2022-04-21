Allo breaks ground in Ashland

ASHLAND – After a groundbreaking ceremony held at one of the city’s most historic buildings, ALLO began construction of its 100% fiber-optic network in Ashland on Monday.

A group of representatives from the City of Ashland and ALLO gathered in front of the Ashland History Museum, formerly the city’s public library, for a ceremonial photo on Monday morning.

After working closely with city officials to complete the necessary agreements, ALLO has partnered with local contractors to begin building the fiber-optic infrastructure.

Throughout the various stages of construction, residents and businesses will receive advanced notice by mail of necessary work in yards and easements. The ALLO team may also knock on doors to explain the process and answer questions, representatives said.

During the construction process, residents can expect the following.

Step 1: ALLO designs the fiber-optic route to provide service to businesses and homes in Ashland.

Step 2: ALLO partners with contractors to install underground ductwork.

Step 3: ALLO accesses each splice vault and pedestal to splice the fiber that will connect to the local business or home and then tests the connection.

Step 4: After a customer orders internet, TV or phone service, ALLO connects the fiber from the pedestal to the home or business before service installation.

ALLO President Brad Moline expressed enthusiasm for the start of construction in Ashland.

“ALLO is very excited to expand our services to the Ashland community. The regional fiber footprint, which includes the Ashland lake community, will make this successful community even more exceptional. ALLO’s purpose is to enable and future-proof each community we serve, and we look forward to providing next-generation technology tothis progressive community.

For more construction information, go to AlloFiber.com/Construction.