Alcohol inspections held in Butler, Saunders, Seward counties by NSP

LINCOLN – Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed alcohol inspections at dozens of businesses in three eastern Nebraska counties.

The inspections were held on Saturday, May 15, in Butler, Saunders and Seward counties. In total, 74 businesses were inspected. Seven businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 9%.

The total for Saunders County included 40 businesses inspected. Five businesses sold to a minor.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.