Ahoy mateys! These boats can float!

ASHLAND – As the two vessels were launched, the boat builders watched in anticipation. Would it be seaworthy or would it sink?
In both cases, the answer was seaworthy. But one proved to be just a tad bit more seaworthy than the other, when the two were pitted against each other in a race.
The Ashland-Greenwood High School physics class, under the direction of teacher Jacob Jensen, built two boats out of cardboard as a group class project to test the concept of buoyancy and Archimedes principle.
“Students were tasked with constructing a boat entirely out of cardboard, glue, and duct tape that could support the weight of one of their team members and let them paddle around the lake without sinking,” said Jensen.
Jensen said he got the idea for the project from seeing it on Youtube.
“While I watched it I thought it would be really interesting project that students would enjoy while also giving them a chance to work together,” he said.
The class, which is made up of juniors and seniors, divided into two groups to build the boats. They gave them names – the SS Clown and SS Girlboss. They assigned sailors to man the boat when the final test came, to put it in the water at the lake at Carol Joy Holling Camp near Ashland last Friday.
Abby Fisher took the helm in the SS Girlpower and successfully completed the initial test run. Then it was Mikayla Nonella’s turn to captain the SS Clown, which also finished its test run with no problems.
Then the two boats were pitted against each other in a short race along the shore of the lake. Propelled by paddles also constructed out of cardboard, the captains guided their boats to the finish, with the SS Clown coming out the victor. The winners were treated to ice cream at Dairy Queen as their prize.
Both boats stayed afloat throughout the contest, although the SS Clown did take on a little water and Nonella abandoned the paddles as she sped towards the finish.
“Congratulations to Mikayla Nonella, Samuel Scott, Ellie Whitehead, Devin Rodgerson, Kaliska Kelley, and Caden Bottorff for their victory last Friday! Their S.S. Clown was a tremendous success!” said Jensen.
Jensen said his students will be putting their building skills to the test again next month.
“One project that I am looking forward to working on with the kids will take place in October,” the physic teacher said. “During that month we will be building catapults/slingshot mechanisms that are designed to launch catapults at a target a certain distance away. This project will tie in projectile motion in with potential energy and its applications.”
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.