Ahoy mateys! These boats can float!

ASHLAND – As the two vessels were launched, the boat builders watched in anticipation. Would it be seaworthy or would it sink?

In both cases, the answer was seaworthy. But one proved to be just a tad bit more seaworthy than the other, when the two were pitted against each other in a race.

The Ashland-Greenwood High School physics class, under the direction of teacher Jacob Jensen, built two boats out of cardboard as a group class project to test the concept of buoyancy and Archimedes principle.

“Students were tasked with constructing a boat entirely out of cardboard, glue, and duct tape that could support the weight of one of their team members and let them paddle around the lake without sinking,” said Jensen.

Jensen said he got the idea for the project from seeing it on Youtube.

“While I watched it I thought it would be really interesting project that students would enjoy while also giving them a chance to work together,” he said.

