AGPS puts $59.9 m school bond issue on ballot

In order to build north of the current school, the district will have to acquire property by eminent domain. Libal said the district has been working on acquiring property for several years. There is a purchase agreement for 10 acres of farm ground.

The other 50 acres being sought is owned by another owner. The district has negotiated with the property owner for six months but the two parties have not been able to come up with an agreed-upon price, Libal said, so eminent domain is the next step.

Under eminent domain, a government agency acquires private property for public use after paying just compensation, also known as fair market value, determined by a neutral third party.

The bond issue will be paid for by a bond fund tax levy that is estimated to be $0.25 per $100 of valuation.

Proponents of the bond issue report that the tax rate net difference compared to the 2019 levy will be $0.02 per $100 of valuation. This will be accomplished by eliminating the special building fund, which the school board has been levying into for the past several years in anticipation of building new facilities. The district will also wrap the new bond around current bonds.

Anticipated growth in the property valuation in the district will also help decrease the general fund, proponents said.