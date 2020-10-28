AGPS puts $59.9 m school bond issue on ballot

ASHLAND – A $59.9 million school bond issue is on the Nov. 3 ballot for voters in the Ashland-Greenwood school district.
The Board of Education approved a resolution in August to put the bond issue on the ballot. If it passes, the school district would issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $59.9 million to pay for construction of a new elementary school and a new middle school with a competition gym and fine arts auditorium.
The school board has been debating expanding facilities for at least two years, when the district began holding community engagement meetings to discuss the situation with the public. A cross section of school district patrons, including people of different ages and demographics representing local agriculture, businesses and the various communities that make up the district were invited to the public meetings, which were also advertised in The Ashland Gazette and open to the general public, according to Superintendent Jason Libal.
The basic reason for the school bond issue is to house a growing student population that has the current facilities bursting at the seams.
“We are overcapacity in all buildings today,” said Libal.
The area that makes up the Ashland-Greenwood school district is growing. There are multiple housing developments in the works in Ashland and Greenwood is seeing growth in residential housing as well.
The rate of growth has been very consistent in recent years, said Brittany Behrens, a community member who is actively campaigning for the bond issue with a group called Building Our Future. It is a group that is separate from the school district and the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education.
Class sizes at the elementary school have grown in recent years, creating space issues there. As the elementary students enter the upper grade levels, the result is crowding at the middle school and high school.
If the school district does not address the issue now, these problems will only get worse, according to the superintendent.
“If some time lapses, these capacity issues are going to continue to be profound,” he said.
The proposed project would build a facility for pre-kindergarten to second grades designed to accommodate six sections per grade and three pre-k classrooms.
A new middle school would also be set up for six sections per grade with a high school competition gym, wrestling rooms and locker rooms. The plan would be for the middle school to convert to the high school in future years. A fine arts auditorium is also attached to the proposed middle school.
Some in the community question the addition of a fine arts auditorium. Behrens said the school’s music, drama and speech departments are growing and need more space.
The auditorium would also be used by members of the community.
“There’s strong support for a community performing arts center,” Libal said.
That support comes in the form of pledged money from private donors that will only be donated if the bond issue passes.
The donations could help lower the overall cost of the entire project. The bond issue is set for $59.9 million, but the entire amount does not need to be used.
“Dollar for dollar, (the donations) could decrease the requested bond amount,” Behrens said.
Support Local Journalism
Building a facility that will convert from a middle school to a high school also saves money, according to the proponents. A high school would cost about $73 million to build. Instead, the plan is to add on to the middle school in about 15 years to create the high school.
A separate school for pre-k to second grade is needed because these grades must be on the ground floor according to state law. There isn’t enough room at the current elementary site to expand, so another location had to be found.
The proposed location for the entire project is north of the existing middle school/high school. Libal said the school board chose the location in order to keep the new buildings as close to current buildings as possible so they can share staff and facilities.
In order to build north of the current school, the district will have to acquire property by eminent domain. Libal said the district has been working on acquiring property for several years. There is a purchase agreement for 10 acres of farm ground.
The other 50 acres being sought is owned by another owner. The district has negotiated with the property owner for six months but the two parties have not been able to come up with an agreed-upon price, Libal said, so eminent domain is the next step.
Under eminent domain, a government agency acquires private property for public use after paying just compensation, also known as fair market value, determined by a neutral third party.
The bond issue will be paid for by a bond fund tax levy that is estimated to be $0.25 per $100 of valuation.
Proponents of the bond issue report that the tax rate net difference compared to the 2019 levy will be $0.02 per $100 of valuation. This will be accomplished by eliminating the special building fund, which the school board has been levying into for the past several years in anticipation of building new facilities. The district will also wrap the new bond around current bonds.
Anticipated growth in the property valuation in the district will also help decrease the general fund, proponents said.
The additional taxes for a home valued at $250,000 will be $50 per year, or $4.17 per month, according to information provided by
The district has one of the lowest tax levies in the Capitol Conference and compared to area schools, the superintendent said. The school board lowered the overall levy for 2020-2021 to $0.925 per $100 of valuation after property valuation increased 7% and the district received a bump in state aid.
“The good news is the district is in great financial position,” said Libal.
Opponents have questioned the bond’s dollar amount, along with the estimated tax levy. They also are not in favor of combining both new buildings in the project.
Proponents said splitting the bond issue and only building part of the project now will result in increased building costs in the future.
“It doesn’t allow the district to capitalize on low interest rates,” added Behrens.
Behrens also said the problem of overcrowding won’t go away if one school is built at a time.
“We are overcapacity in all buildings today,” she said.
If voters pass the bond, it will take nearly three years for the new facilities to be completed.
“If the bond issue passes, the kids will step into a new elementary in the fall of 2022 and a new middle school in the fall of 2023,” said Libal.
Opponents of the bond issue have mounted a local campaign. However, representatives from the group declined to be interviewed for this news article.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!