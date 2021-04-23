AGPS Foundation dinner canceled

ASHLAND – For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools Foundation’s biggest event.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we announce the cancellation of our annual dinner and live and silent auction for the second straight year,” the foundation announced last week.

The event is a major fundraiser for the foundation. Money raised is used to pay for teacher grants, student scholarships and to fund projects for the district.

Teacher grants provide special programs for elementary, middle school and high school students that are requested by teachers. These programs fall outside of the district’s regular budget items. An exhibit of photos from these programs will be on display during the dinner.

The foundation pays out more than $14,000 in scholarships every year to students attending a variety of post-secondary educational institutions.

Projects funded by the foundation in the past have included the elementary playground and the digital alumni display at the high school.