AGHS earns superior at marching band contest

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood High School marching band earned a superior (Division 1) rating at the 13th annual Oxbow Marching Band Invitational, held Saturday night at Ashland’s Memorial Stadium.
Along with Ashland-Greenwood, David City Aquinas, Bishop Neumann, Conestoga, David City, Fort Calhoun, Lincoln Christian, Platteview, Wahoo and Waverly earned superior ratings.
Bands receiving excellent ratings (Division 2) were Auburn, Cedar Bluffs, Fillmore Central, Raymond Central and Syracuse.
The event was modified because of the pandemic, with no public spectators allowed. Bands were allowed to watch only two other performances besides their own, and their results were presented 30 minutes after their performance, not during the traditional awards ceremony held at the end of the contest.
