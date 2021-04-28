 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AGHS art students nab prestigious awards in two art contests
0 comments
top story

AGHS art students nab prestigious awards in two art contests

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Art awards

FIRST PLACE: This painting called “The Grass is Always Greener” by Reynee Goff won first place in Acrylic-Tempera-Oil at the Nebraska Capitol Conference virtual art show. Goff was one of many winners among the Ashland-Greenwood High School art students that entered.

ASHLAND – Artworks by nine Ashland-Greenwood High School students have been selected to be published in Mediums for Change. Part of the Youth Expression Project, sponsored by the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, Mediums for Change is a statewide contest and celebration in which middle school, junior high and high school students are invited to submit art, digital media, poetry, prose and other forms of expression in response to one of the following themes: My Community is Beautiful, This Planet Is Precious, My Voice is Powerful, and Together We Can. 

Visionary Voice Award Winners include Reynee Goff, Zandi Kern and Cleo Wills. They will receive $100 each.

Visionary Voice Honorable Mentions are Sarah Wallingford and Cleo Wills. They will receive $50 each.

The following students also had works accepted for publication: Malyssa Cool, Olivia vonRentzell, Trinity Rowley, and Cleo Wills

Visionary Voice winner Cleo Wills also had her artwork “and yet…” chosen to be on the cover for this publication.

On May 16 at 2 p.m. there will be a virtual celebration of the Mediums for Change Youth Expression Project. During the event the Visionary Voice Award and Visionary Voice Honorable Mention winners will be publicly announced. To attend this virtual celebration, register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nQ0ld9OETG-Q9qlW3SABZg.

The Ashland-Greenwood art students participated in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Virtual Art Show hosted by Fort Calhoun High School on April 14, coming away with a number of prestigious awards.

Overall conference show winners included Piper Boggs, who was awarded the Student Choice award for Ashland-Greenwood, and Reynee Goff and Cleo Wills, who both received runner up in Best of Show.

Other results are as follows.

Acrylic-Tempera-Oil

Chloe Bergsten – First place, “Stuck Inside,” acrylic painting

Malyssa Cool – First place, “Rose to the Occasion,” painting

Reynee Goff – First place, “The Grass is Always Greener,” acrylic

Alexis Hoefer – First place, “Tranquil Hills,” acrylic painting

Trinity Rowley – First place, “Native Winter Spirit,” oil

Piper Boggs – Second place, “Why does it look that way?” acrylic

Malyssa Cool – Second place, “Lost in Thought,” acrylic

Zandi Kern – Second place, “The First Light,” acrylic

Olivia vonRentzell – Second place, “Fiery Attitude,” acrylic

Jayden Basa – Third place, “Royal Rose,” acrylic

Sarah Wallingford – Third place, “Leaves Change, I Stay the Same,” acrylic

Clay

Logan Bivens – First place, “Deserted Party”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Trinity Rowley – Second place, “World’s Balance”

Jayden Basa – Third place, “Charmer”

Shea Barnes – Third place, “Flowing in Clay”

Fayth Withrow – Third place, “Infectious Beauty”

Colored Drawing

Reynee Goff – First place, “Penny for your Thoughts,” colored pencil and watercolor

Cleo Wills – Second place, “There are Other Fish in the Sea,” colored pencil and watercolor

Emily Kwarcinski – Third place, “Why Don’t You Smile More?”

Mixed Media – Collage

Cleo Wills – First place, “And yet…”

Fayth Withrow – Second place, “Through the Eyes of Life”

Photography – Digital Art – Graphics

Jason Klusaw – First place, “Seasons Change,” photography/digital art

Sculpture – 3D

Piper Boggs – First place, “The Blackest Eyes of the Circus”

Alexis Hoefer – First place, “Paper Construction,” card stock

Zandi Kern – First place, “Death by Black Gold,” clay and epoxy resin

Emily Kwarcinski – Second place, “Medium Rare,” clay and metal

Olivia vonRentzell – Second place, “Modern Day Jester,” clay and found objects

Sarah Wallingford – Third place, “Before I’m Gone,” clay

Shea Barnes – Third place, “What’s Within,” card stock

Tahler Sulzbach – Third place, “Midnight’s Unheard Song,” clay

Watercolor

Logan Bivens – First place, “Fish Boy”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MRI scanner removed at SMC
Latest News

MRI scanner removed at SMC

WAHOO – It took a crane and the removal of a hallway of windows to extract the old MRI scanner magnet at Wahoo’s Saunders Medical Center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics