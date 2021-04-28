AGHS art students nab prestigious awards in two art contests

ASHLAND – Artworks by nine Ashland-Greenwood High School students have been selected to be published in Mediums for Change. Part of the Youth Expression Project, sponsored by the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, Mediums for Change is a statewide contest and celebration in which middle school, junior high and high school students are invited to submit art, digital media, poetry, prose and other forms of expression in response to one of the following themes: My Community is Beautiful, This Planet Is Precious, My Voice is Powerful, and Together We Can.

Visionary Voice Award Winners include Reynee Goff, Zandi Kern and Cleo Wills. They will receive $100 each.

Visionary Voice Honorable Mentions are Sarah Wallingford and Cleo Wills. They will receive $50 each.

The following students also had works accepted for publication: Malyssa Cool, Olivia vonRentzell, Trinity Rowley, and Cleo Wills

Visionary Voice winner Cleo Wills also had her artwork “and yet…” chosen to be on the cover for this publication.