AAEDC’s Fjone forging ahead with several new projects

ASHLAND – Caleb Fjone may have gotten a slow start as he became the new executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation, but he’s definitely made up for lost ground in the past few months.
Fjone became the first full-time person at the helm of the AAEDC in mid-November. About a week later, he was sidelined by COVID-19. It took the new executive director a few weeks to recover from the virus, then more time to settle into his new position and open the first physical office for the organization in Ashland.
The AAEDC was formed in 2015. The 501c3 non-profit is made up of paid members from local businesses, public agencies, political subdivisions, organizations and individuals. The mission is to invest in the Ashland area to broaden and improve the economic base, to expand opportunities and quality of life and to promote the community.
When the organization was formed in 2015, the original executive director was also employed by the City of Ashland as the building official/zoning inspector. In July 2019, the AAEDC board of directors hired a college student as an intern in the executive director position. The AAEDC worked with the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD), an organization that provides economic development solutions to a 15-county district, to train the intern.
When the intern graduated from college last spring, they left the position to pursue other interests. The AAEDC chose to create a full-time executive director rather than continue the internship.
At the same time, SENDD had received federal funds from the Economic Development Administration to be used for COVID-19 response and recovery. SENDD needed someone to work on new projects created by the grant, but it did not need to be a full-time position. The timing was advantageous, and SENDD and AAEDC partnered to create a hybrid full-time position.
By mid-December, Fjone was fully recovered and hard at work. Right away he tackled the lengthy application needed to become a Leadership Certified Community through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The AAEDC has been working on this for the past five years, applying for the designation on behalf of the City of Ashland.
Being a Leadership Certified Community recognizes strong community development efforts and support and opens up the community to new grant-writing opportunities, providing preferential treatment over the other municipalities in the state, according to Fjone.
“It’s going to help plan where we want to go in the future and how we want to plan our adventure,” he said.
The work helped Fjone quickly meet residents and organizations in the community as he collaborated to gather information for the application. For example, he mentioned needing information on volunteer organizations during an Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce meeting. Almost immediately, he had five pages of information in front of him.
“The community feedback was amazing,” he said. “I’m very grateful for it.”
The current task is to finish the business retention and expansion (BRE) surveys required for the application. Fjone said he is hoping this week to complete the last three.
Fjone also developed a Community Needs Assessment Survey gauging satisfaction with things like housing, childcare, recreational opportunities and broadband coverage. In addition, he gathered city planning, zoning and budget information and collected information on financial resources in the area. The application also included several letters of support Fjone solicited.
Fjone has set an aggressive timeline for the application, and is about 90% done, he said. He intends to have a rough draft of the application completed by April and the final version ready for submission by July.
In addition to working on the Leadership Certified Community application, Fjone has also been juggling several other projects for the AAEDC.
“There are a lot of things in the fire,” he said.
He is working on making Ashland a Certified Local Government (CLG) through History Nebraska, the state’s historical preservation organization. This designation makes a community eligible for competitive federal grants that are geared towards preservation of local history.
Fjone said Ashland has already taken many of the steps necessary to become a CLG, including establishing a historic preservation commission and using local ordinances to designate and protect historic properties.
“We seem to have most of these covered,” he said.
The CLG designation also aligns with the economic development mindset of the community, which is to not only build new structures but also to improve what’s already in place, Fjone added.
Fjone is also working with the Chamber to develop a “shop local” promotion. He plans to tie the campaign in with local events to get more people to buy in Ashland.
“For every dollar you spend at a local business, it will return three times more to the local economy than a local chain,” he said.
Two programs also in the works are in partnership with Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools. Fjone had hoped to get Model United Nations up and running by now, but the pandemic put the project on hold.
Model United Nations allows students to role play to learn how to solve real world problems. Students are assigned a country and as such will learn a great deal about that nation’s culture, Fjone said.
“It helps challenge students’ minds and get them ready for college,” he added.
Model United Nations holds a special place in Fjone’s heart. He participated in the program while in high school and college in Missouri.
“I started my freshman year of high school and was president of the club through high school and college,” he said.
Model United Nations also fits Fjone’s passion for working with youth, as does another program in the beginning stages.
His City Government Youth project is a unique program that would create a student-led version of the Ashland City Council. Elections would choose the council members and mayor and other students would serve on committees throughout the community, Fjone explained.
“We’re getting them engaged in the city,” he said.
The idea came to Fjone while he was an intern in the mayor’s office in Festus, Mo. City officials there rejected the idea, but reception in Ashland has been favorable. He is still working on final approval with the city council and school.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to try,” he said.
Others are also paying attention to Fjone’s idea. Civic Nebraska is a nonprofit organization that builds youth civic leadership, protects voting rights and strengthens community engagement. Fjone said he attended a program with the organization in January and they showed interest.