AAEDC’s Fjone forging ahead with several new projects

ASHLAND – Caleb Fjone may have gotten a slow start as he became the new executive director of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation, but he’s definitely made up for lost ground in the past few months.

Fjone became the first full-time person at the helm of the AAEDC in mid-November. About a week later, he was sidelined by COVID-19. It took the new executive director a few weeks to recover from the virus, then more time to settle into his new position and open the first physical office for the organization in Ashland.

The AAEDC was formed in 2015. The 501c3 non-profit is made up of paid members from local businesses, public agencies, political subdivisions, organizations and individuals. The mission is to invest in the Ashland area to broaden and improve the economic base, to expand opportunities and quality of life and to promote the community.

When the organization was formed in 2015, the original executive director was also employed by the City of Ashland as the building official/zoning inspector. In July 2019, the AAEDC board of directors hired a college student as an intern in the executive director position. The AAEDC worked with the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD), an organization that provides economic development solutions to a 15-county district, to train the intern.