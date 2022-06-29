AAEDC celebrates its biggest year yet

ASHLAND – The Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) celebrated its biggest year yet with an annual meeting and awards ceremony.

AAEDC Executive Director Caleb Fjone hosted the event at Ashland Golf Club on June 21. Dan Curran, deputy director of programs for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, was the featured speaker.

Curran explained the NDED’s work and how they can help communities like Ashland succeed. He noted the “brain drain” taking effect in Nebraska, where young people are leaving rural counties and heading to the urban periphery, suburban periphery and semi-rural areas.

Ashland fits into those three categories, Curran said. The community’s quality of life, vibrant businesses and proximity to recreation areas are also attracting people.

“You guys are sitting on a goldmine,” he said.

The community has grown by about 25% in the last decade. And growth will continue in Ashland, Curran predicted, as Omaha and Lincoln keep expanding.

Managing that growth is the key, he said.

There are communities like Ashland that are located within a half hour drive of Omaha and Lincoln, but they won’t succeed because they don’t have people with the attitude of ‘How do we get it done?” to lead them like Ashland does, Curran said.

“You guys paint your picture and understand what you want the community to be and do the work to get it done,” he said. “And you guys are going to be great.”

Keith Carl of Hanna:Keelan Associates updated the AAEDC members on the housing study being conducted in Ashland. The company previously completed a similar housing study for Ashland in 2017.

“We’ve always been really excited to work in Ashland,” said Carl. “It’s a great community, a growing community, and we’re excited to keep the process rolling.”

The population of Ashland exploded from 2,453 in 2010 to 3,086 as reported in the 2020 Census. A booming housing market in Ashland will continue the trend. If the current trend continues, Hanna:Keelan predicts there could be nearly 3,500 people living in Ashland within the next five years, according to preliminary data Carl shared with the AAEDC members.

“There’s a lot of exciting things going on, especially with the population increasing,” Carl said.

The housing and workforce surveys are still up and can be accessed at the AAEDC’s new website, aaedc-ne.com.

The AAEDC members and their guests celebrated the announcement that Ashland received the state’s first Creative District Designation from the Nebraska Arts Council.

“On behalf of the Arts Council, we want to applaud the city of Ashland for their hard work in becoming a Creative District. Not only are you a creative district, you are the first certified Nebraska Creative District, so kudos to you,” said Rachel Morgan, who oversees the Creative District program for the Nebraska Arts Council.

The Creative District program was instituted last year to show that arts can be a driver of economic development, Morgan said.

“It is to support communities in Nebraska in telling their stories and to elevate the value of the arts,” she explained.

Fjone spearheaded the project, which began less than a year ago with the formation of a committee made up of Fjone, the president of the Ashland Arts Council, Heather Logdon, and members of the business community that operate art-related businesses. With public input, the committee developed a strategic plan to incorporate art into the community in numerous ways, and sponsored a contest to design the first city flag. They named the district the “Flora District,” in reference to one of the first names given to the community while it was in its infancy.

“It’s very apparent that you as a community are very aware of where you come from and where you’re going, which is really, really exciting,” said Morgan.

Fjone also handed out several awards to members of the community during the annual meeting. Mayor Rick Grauerholz and his wife, Becky, along with council members Jim Anderson, Chuck Niemeyer and Bruce Wischmann, were among the recipients of the Friend of Economic Development awards. Other winners included Shirley Niemeyer, Joanie Swanson, Brad Jacobsen and Janece Mollhoff, a former city council member and current OPPD Board of Directors member.

Dylan Wren with American Job Center/Lancaster and Saunders Counties, and Amber Dutcher, FBLA sponsor and business teacher at Ashland-Greenwood High School, received Workforce Development Awards for strengthening Ashland workforce and creating new programs.

The Small Business Startup Award went to Ashley and Nolan Welch for their bakery, Fariner Bakery, which opened earlier this year.

White Lotus Serenity Spa owner Stefany Johnson was given the Business Expansion Award for nearly doubling her new business.

Farmers and Merchants Bank of Ashland was presented the Business Renovation Award for the recent renovation and expansion of the downtown bank location.

City Administrator Jessica Quady earned the Person of the Year Award and AAEDC President Rob Bundy was honored for guiding the organization through the recent pandemic.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.