AAEC meeting celebrates accomplishments, details some upcoming projects

Upcoming projects for the AAEDC include exploring the addition of a paved expressway so major traffic can bypass downtown Ashland and increase safety in the community. Fjone said the AAEDC has formed a committee to look into the issue and they are collaborating with economic development officials in Cass County.

“We didn’t want to do this alone,” he said.

The AAEDC will also continue working to support existing businesses in Ashland while also recruiting new ones. Other ideas Fjone mentioned include creating a “lunch and learn” series of events, developing an inventory of existing commercial properties and improving awareness of AAEDC by creating a website and social media presence for the organization.

Fjone is also working with local stakeholders to designate Ashland a Nebraska Arts Cultural District to take advantage of the many cultural resources in the community.

“We’ve got culture everywhere,” he said.

AAEDC Board President Rob Bundy said Ashland is tracking in the right direction with Fjone at the helm as they guide economic growth in the community.

“We believe we have the person to do that in Caleb,” he said.