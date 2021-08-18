AAEC meeting celebrates accomplishments, details some upcoming projects

ASHLAND – Members of the Ashland Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) and invited guests gathered last week to discuss the accomplishments achieved by this organization in the past year.
But more importantly, the event also celebrated the accomplishments of the community as a whole.
After more than a year, the AAEDC held an annual meeting at Carol Joy Holling Camp near Ashland on Aug. 10 hosted by Executive Director Caleb Fjone. The organization had not held any membership meetings since he began as executive director in November 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled quarterly meetings for more than a year and postponed the annual meeting, normally held in January.
Fjone updated the members on what the AAEDC has been up to, including achieving the designation of Leadership Certified Community for Ashland from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED) in June.
The Leadership Certified Community program helps cities and villages adapt to ongoing changes and opportunities in economic development. To qualify, the municipality must submit a detailed application. Fjone said Ashland’s application was over 100 pages long. NDED officials were very pleased with the application and approved it quickly.
Fjone noted that as he gathered information for the application, he relied heavily on the community to fill in the blanks he had as a newcomer.
“It was challenging to write a report about Ashland when I knew nothing about Ashland,” he said.
That’s where the community came in. Fjone leaned on the AAEDC board, members of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, city officials and local organizations to glean the necessary data.
Part of the process to gain Leadership Certified Community status included conducting a community interest survey. Fjone said the survey showed respondents feel there is a lack of child care, local health care and broadband access in the area, but educational and recreational opportunities are good in Ashland.
The survey was taken during the pandemic, which may have altered the answers in minor ways.
But the pandemic did not deter Ashland’s business community.
“No single business closed on Silver Street during COVID,” Fjone said. “That’s phenomenal. It shows that no pandemic can slow down Ashland.”
However, business owners indicated they have difficulty finding employees in Ashland, where unemployment hovered around 2% even during the pandemic, Fjone said.
Housing is also an issue, as it can be difficult to find places for employees to live in Ashland, even though housing development continues in the area. Construction continues in new subdivisions, and more developments are in the works. Fjone said Ashland accounted for 46% of the permits issued in Saunders County for new residences in 2020.
Upcoming projects for the AAEDC include exploring the addition of a paved expressway so major traffic can bypass downtown Ashland and increase safety in the community. Fjone said the AAEDC has formed a committee to look into the issue and they are collaborating with economic development officials in Cass County.
“We didn’t want to do this alone,” he said.
The AAEDC will also continue working to support existing businesses in Ashland while also recruiting new ones. Other ideas Fjone mentioned include creating a “lunch and learn” series of events, developing an inventory of existing commercial properties and improving awareness of AAEDC by creating a website and social media presence for the organization.
Fjone is also working with local stakeholders to designate Ashland a Nebraska Arts Cultural District to take advantage of the many cultural resources in the community.
“We’ve got culture everywhere,” he said.
AAEDC Board President Rob Bundy said Ashland is tracking in the right direction with Fjone at the helm as they guide economic growth in the community.
“We believe we have the person to do that in Caleb,” he said.
Fjone is the first full-time executive director for the organization. The AAEDC was formed in 2015 as a 501c3 non-profit made up of paid members from local businesses, public agencies, political subdivisions, organizations and individuals. The mission is to invest in the Ashland area to broaden and improve the economic base, to expand opportunities and quality of life and to promote the community.
When the organization was first formed, the executive director was also employed by the City of Ashland’s as the building official/zoning inspector. In July 2019, the AAEDC board of directors hired a college student to serve as an intern in the executive director position. The AAEDC partnered with the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD), an organization that provides economic development solutions to a 15-county district, to train the intern.
When the intern graduated from college in spring 2020, they left the position to pursue other interests. The AAEDC chose to create a full-time executive director position rather than continue with the internship.
At the same time, SENDD had received federal funds from the Economic Development Administration to be used for COVID-19 response and recovery. SENDD needed someone to work on new projects created by the grant, but it did not need to be a full-time position. The timing was advantageous, and SENDD and AAEDC partnered to create a hybrid full-time position.
Fjone splits his time 50/50 between the AAEDC and SENDD, traveling between his office in Ashland and the SENDD office in Lincoln.
Bundy said the goal is to increase Fjone’s time with the AAEDC. The 2021 budget includes bumping Fjone’s AAEDC share to 75%.
“The need is very great for the work that Caleb is doing here,” Bundy said.
Eventually, the AAEDC board wants Fjone to only work for Ashland.
“Our goal is to get pretty much 100% of Caleb’s time, and we can’t do that without involvement and we can’t do that without the support of the community,” said Bundy.
Fjone credited the community for the accomplishments the AAEDC has made in the past year.
“We have a rock star community,” he said.
The meeting also highlighted other accomplishments in the community. Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools Superintendent Jason Libal updated the AAEDC on the progress of the school bond issues, which will construct and elementary school and a facility for the middle school with a performance auditorium.
Helen Raikes and Janet Rolofson introduced the AAEDC to the Communities for Kids committee, which received a grant to explore the need for early childhood services in the Ashland area.
State Sen. Carol Blood (District 3) of Sarpy County was the guest speaker. She talked about legislative items and shared her four pillars for economic growth with the audience.
