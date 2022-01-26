A-G board eyes move to new conference

But he acknowledged that Ashland-Greenwood’s current size could create a short-term challenge as it acclimates to the new conference.

“We don’t fit anywhere, that’s really kind of where it’s at,” Jacobsen said.

Libal said the district has its eye on eventually joining the Eastern Midlands Conference, which includes schools like Bennington, Waverly and Norris. But those schools’ have significantly higher enrollment totals than Ashland-Greenwood right now.

“I think eventually that might be a good fit for us,” Libal said. “There’s just a window here where they’re much larger than what we are.”

Westerhold called on the board to hold off on making a motion to approve the transition to the Trailblazer Conference until area parents have a chance to share their opinions on a potential move. The board plans to vote on the decision at its February meeting.

In other district news, Libal announced the hiring of Dustin Deterding as the high school’s new assistant principal and athletic director. Deterding will take over the position from current Assistant Principal/Activities Director Matt Flynn as