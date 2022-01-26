A-G board eyes move to new conference

ASHLAND – As another byproduct of the area’s growth, the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education is contemplating a move to a new conference for its school activities.
The Trailblazer Conference, which launched in the 2020-21 academic year, includes Beatrice, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo. Malcolm Public Schools announced in August that it would join the conference in the 2022-23 school year.
Ashland-Greenwood’s membership would begin in the 2023-24 school year. The school would be leaving the Nebraska Capitol Conference, where it has competed since the league formed in 1979. Wahoo and Platteview are also former members of the Nebraska Capitol Conference.
At the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 18, Superintendent Jason Libal cited a number of factors as reasons to make the move – namely, the district’s increasing enrollment numbers and immediate competitive opportunities for middle school activities.
“I think what got this ball rolling was opportunities at the middle school level,” Libal said. “Making sure our athletes get A, B, C, maybe sometimes (D-team games).”
That’s been a problem with some schools on Ashland-Greenwood’s schedules who have trouble fielding reserve teams, forcing cancellations or leaving Ashland-Greenwood’s teams to scrimmage against each other.
Libal said he’s had discussions with Ashland-Greenwood coaches, and many are hoping to move up from the Nebraska Capitol Conference sooner rather than later.
“We feel like we’re moving to making a change,” Libal said.
A move to the Trailblazer Conference would also create opportunities in middle school cross country and Quiz Bowl, Libal said.
The enrollment totals in the Trailblazer Conference’s schools shows a wide variance, based on the most recent NSAA figures used to place Nebraska schools in their competitive classes. Ralston has the highest enrollment, at 754 ninth, 10th and 11th grade students. Malcolm has the fewest, at 158. Ashland-Greenwood has 226.
Such demographic differences had Board Member Russ Westerhold wondering why the district should make the move now, as opposed to in a few years when enrollment numbers are higher.
“I’m not questioning the ‘why,’” Westerhold said. “All the rationale I completely get. I’m a little conflicted on the ‘when.’”
High School Principal Brad Jacobsen predicted that Ashland-Greenwood would be competing at the NSAA Class B level within the next three to six years, which has already led to the district’s teams scheduling trips to larger schools like Grand Island Northwest and Aurora.
But he acknowledged that Ashland-Greenwood’s current size could create a short-term challenge as it acclimates to the new conference.
“We don’t fit anywhere, that’s really kind of where it’s at,” Jacobsen said.
Libal said the district has its eye on eventually joining the Eastern Midlands Conference, which includes schools like Bennington, Waverly and Norris. But those schools’ have significantly higher enrollment totals than Ashland-Greenwood right now.
“I think eventually that might be a good fit for us,” Libal said. “There’s just a window here where they’re much larger than what we are.”
Westerhold called on the board to hold off on making a motion to approve the transition to the Trailblazer Conference until area parents have a chance to share their opinions on a potential move. The board plans to vote on the decision at its February meeting.
In other district news, Libal announced the hiring of Dustin Deterding as the high school’s new assistant principal and athletic director. Deterding will take over the position from current Assistant Principal/Activities Director Matt Flynn as
he transitions into his role as the new middle school’s principal.
Jacobsen said Deterding is a native of Halsey and graduated from Sandhills High School in nearby Dunning. He attended Chadron State College and is the current assistant principal and athletic director at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. He lives in Lincoln now but plans to relocate to Ashland.
In an introductory video posted on Ashland-Greenwood’s social media pages, Deterding said the opportunity aligned with his experiences, his natural aptitudes and his passions.
“Some of my goals as the next assistant principal/activities director include striving for academic excellence for all of our student athletes, continuing to develop a championship culture within each program and providing dynamic school experiences for all of our stakeholders,” Deterding said.
