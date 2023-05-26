Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MEAD – Nebraska Extension is presenting the 10th annual Crop Scouting Competition for Nebraska youth. Youth interested in crops can learn about crop growth and development and basic crop scouting principles.

This contest will be held at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead on Aug. 2. The event will include both indoor and outdoor events. Teams of junior high and high school students (those completing fifth-12th grades) from across Nebraska are invited to participate. This event is limited to the first 10 teams that sign-up.

Clubs or other organizations may enter a team composed of three to five participants. An adult team leader must accompany each team of students. Team leaders could be FFA advisors, crop consultants, extension staff, coop employees, etc.

Top-scoring teams win prizes: $500 for first, $250 for second, $100 for third place. Top two teams will be eligible for regional competition held in Nebraska this year on Sept. 18.

Teams will be expected to know the basics of scouting corn and soybean fields. This includes crop staging; looking for patterns of crop injury; disease, insect and weed seedling identification; etc. Other topics many include but are not limited to, pesticide safety, nutrient disorders, and herbicide injury.

Leaders can ask a local agronomist to assist by providing a short lesson on crop production for your club. You can have the agronomist meet with youth a little during each meeting or outside of the meeting. This is one way to engage those youth interested in crops.

More information about the crop scouting competition and instructions on how to register a team are available online at cropwatch.unl.edu/youth. Register at: https://go.unl.edu/cropscoutingreg

Teams must be registered by July 15. This program is sponsored by Nebraska Independent Crop Consultant Association, Ward Laboratories, UNL’s Doctor of Plant Health program, the Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Extension.

Nebraska Extension is also proud to present, “Ask an Agronomist” which is an opportunity for youth to bring pests, samples to Extension agronomists, learn more about crop scouting and networking. This event will be held via Zoom on July 25, at 6 p.m. Youth can join the meeting at go.unl.edu/askanagronomist.