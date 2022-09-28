4,000 jack-o’-lanterns to light up Mahoney

ASHLAND – Warren Buffett will help light up Mahoney State Park next month.

So will Oprah, Drake, JLo and 4,000 other glowing pumpkins — fake and faux — that will make up the park’s first Jack O’ Lantern World Halloween display.

Traditional jack-o’-lanterns. Influential women jack-o’-lanterns. Famous figures jack-o’-lanterns. A 45-foot dragon, a 15-foot unicorn, a U.S. flag — all made from jack-o’-lanterns.

“You’re going to see things that you would have thought people would have never put together using pumpkins,” said Peter Starykowicz, whose company is staging the month-long event. “It’s something that is really unique.”

His Illinois-based business, All Community Events, hosts races and runs and other holiday displays, like Santa’s Rock ‘N Lights exhibit in Papillion.

But it jumped into the jack-o’-lantern business last year, hosting a show in Lake Zurich, Illinois. It was a hit.

“People just came out and they saw something they never expected, something like they’ve never seen before. And it was an incredible experience.”

This year, the company expanded to four displays in four states. And that takes an army of more than 50 artisan carvers, carpenters, architects, designers and event planners who have been working for months.

Some of the jack-o’-lanterns are so intricate they took 20 hours to carve, Starykowicz said.

“For someone who’s never been to something like this, it’s almost hard to explain, because they’ve never seen anything like this.”

At Mahoney State Park near Ashland, guests will see 17 separate displays along a three-quarter-mile paved walking path. From one point, they’ll be able to see 1,000 jack-o’-lanterns at once, he said.

The show runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30. Tickets are required and range in price from $14 to $16 for children 3 to 12, and $20 to $24 for those 13 or older.

To buy tickets, and for more information, go to thejackolanternworld.com/Omaha.